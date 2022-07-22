RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold baseball pitching staff combined for a no-hitter as the Junior Speakers beat Eureka Post 466 10-0 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Cade Schaumburg pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts, while Jameson Remole had five strikeouts in two innings.
Remole had three hits with two triples and three RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two RBIs and Schaumburg had one hit.
Illini named All-America Scholars
CHAMPAIGN — Four University of Illinois golf players were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.
Seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl each earned the honor for the third consecutive season, matching former teammate Giovanni Tadiotto’s program record. Junior Jerry Ji took home the honor for the second time, while sophomore Piercen Hunt garnered his first selection.
In all, 18 different Fighting Illini have now earned 33 GCAA All-America Scholar awards in program history, with 13 golfers receiving 27 of those nods under the guidance of Danville native and head coach Mike Small.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.