TILTON — A quick offensive start on Friday propelled the Post 210 Junior Speakers to a 10-3 victory over Eureka and into the semifinals of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park.
Post 210 scored four times in the first and three times in the second on its way to the win over Eureka.
Keegan Field had a two-run double to highlight the 4-run first inning, while Pedro Rangel, Cian Moore and Chaz Dubois had run-scoring hits in the second inning.
Right-hander Cade Schaumburg struck out 12 en route to the victory, while Wrigley O'Brien went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Post 210 Blue Speakers, the program's 15-and-under team, went 1-1 on Friday falling to Alton 16-3 before coming back to beat Paris 17-3.
Junior Speakers split first two
TILTON — The Post 210 Junior Speakers split their opening two games of the season in the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
After a 7-6 loss to Limestone in the opening game of the tournament, Post 210 bounced back with a 6-3 triumph over Champaign.
Chaz Dubois was a big offensive presence in the win over Champaign with a double, a triple and an RBI. Cian Moore and Pedro Rangel each contributed two hits in the victory for Danville.
Jacob Onnen earned the victory, while Cade Schaumburg got the final three outs to secure the save.
In the opening game loss to Limestone, Jeremiah Watson had a single, a double and an RBI, while Schaumburg finished with a double and two RBIs.
The Post 210 Blue Speakers, the program's 15-and-under team, opened the Atwood Tournament with a 15-0 win over Shelby County at the Paris site. Ryan Edwards tossed a 1-hit shutout for the Blue Speakers.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Payne moves on to regional
ATTICA, Ind. — Fountain Central's Jaylin Payne was the only local golfer to advance from an IHSAA sectional at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Payne shot an 81 and made the list of advancing individual golfers. The Mustangs ended up seventh at 370 with Wesley Jackson shooting a 93, Kameran King shooting an 94 and Ayden Donaldson carding a 102.
Covington was in sixth with an 369 and Coye Ferguson shot a 90, Layton Wooster had a 91, Urban Roarks scored a 92 and Austin Stein had a 96.
Seeger was in ninth at 381 with Thomas Lemming shooting a 89, Dylan Wetz carding a 95, Logan Hedgecock scoring a 97 and Owen Snedeker got a 100.
Payne will advance to regional play at West Lafayette on June 9.
