TRENTON — The Post 210 Junior Gold team has jumped out to a 2-0 record at the Illinois Junior Legion State Tournament.
The Junior Gold started on Thursday with a 14-6 win over Palos in which they scored nine runs in the first two innings and cruised from there. Chaz Dubois had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs, while Cade Schaumburg, Grant Morgan and Deegan Albert each had two hits and two RBIs and Braxton Waller and Zach Russell each had one RBI.
On Friday, the Junior Gold scored two runs in the bottom of the first against host Trenton. Trenton scored a run in the second and third innings to tie the game, but Post 210 scored five runs in the sixth for a 7-2 win.
Waller had three hits and three RBIs, while Schaumburg and Albert each had one RBI, Morgan had three hits and Dubois added two hits.
The Junior Gold will continue action in the tournament today.
