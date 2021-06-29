DANVILLE — The Post 210 Junior Gold baseball team split two games at home on Sunday.
Post 210 started the day against Moline Post 246 and while Junior Gold took a 5-4 lead after two innings, Moline would take the lead for good in the third and would go on to a 11-7 win.
Hayden Prunkard had two RBIs for Post 210, while Alex Funk, Braxton Waller and Caleb Ochs each had one RBI.
In the Junior Gold's second game, they scored three runs in the seventh inning to get an 11-10 win over Oneida Legion.
Conlon Moore had two hits and two RBIs for Post 210, while Waller had two RBIs and Karson Stevenson, Funk and Tyler Finley each had one RBI.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illini to host Notre Dame
CHAMPAIGN — Thanks to the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Illinois will have a rare chance to face Notre Dame this upcoming season.
With pairings for the annual event announced Monday, the Illini will host the Irish on Nov. 29 at State Farm Center.
While it will be the 43rd time the two teams have met, it will be just the fourth time since 1973. The last time both teams met up, Illinois won 76-74 in the 2018 challenge.
It will not be the only major matchup for the Illini in November. Illinois will face Marquette on Nov. 15 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games that pits Big Ten teams against Big East teams.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Illinois to host open house
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will host an Open House event for local business leaders to provide information and answer questions regarding the Student-Athlete Endorsement Act, which is expected to take effect on July 1. The Open House is set for today at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center at 6 p.m.
The event will begin with refreshments and socializing at 6 p.m. in the Heckman Lobby followed by a program, which is set to start at 6:20 p.m. in the Levenick Auditorium. Businesses in attendance will have the chance to win a suite at Memorial Stadium for the season opener against Nebraska.
The Student-Athlete Endorsement Act allows student-athletes competing in college athletics in the state of Illinois to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness (commonly known as NIL). With an expected July 1 start date, collegiate student-athletes in Illinois, including Fighting Illini student-athletes, will now be able to enter into agreements with third parties for endorsement agreements, appearance fees, private lessons, camps, and other similar opportunities.
During Tuesday’s educational forum, DIA administrators will share details about this historic legislation and how to best take advantage for businesses and organizations. Joining Director of Athletics Josh Whitman at the podium will be Fighting Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood and other DIA leaders who are involved with the implementation of INFLUENCE, DIA’s new NIL program.
BULLETIN BOARD
ECI Dynamite to hold tryouts
TILTON — The ECI Dynamite traveling softball teams will hold tryouts on July 21 at the UAW Field.
The 10-under and 12-under teams will have tryouts at 5 p.m. while the 14 an under and high school teams will have tryouts at 6:30 p.m. A player's age is determined by her age as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Players just need a glove, cleats, bat and helmet for the tryout.
For information, contact Randy Skaggs at 474-7310 or e-mail at ECIcoach@aol.com.
