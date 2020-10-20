CHAMPAIGN — Schlarman Academy girls tennis and freshman Maya Jenny had a solid finish to their inaugural season.
Jenny bounced back from a semifinal loss to top-seeded and eventual sectional champion Maddy Swisher (6-1, 6-4) to beat Champaign Central’s Alexis Jones 6-2, 6-3 to claim third place.
Normally, the top-four finish for Jenny would have secured her a berth in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament next weekend in the Chicago suburbs. But in the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020, Jenny will see her first season of high school tennis end at the sectional level.
With the wins by Jenny, Schlarman Academy finishes seventh in the 11-team sectional with 7 points. Champaign St. Thomas More, which had both the singles champion and the doubles champion on Saturday, won the sectional title with 28 points.
Danville girls finish sectional
PEKIN — Claiming the IHSA Class 2A sectional title would have been the ideal finish to the season for the Danville girls tennis team.
But that opportunity was eliminated when the Vikings suffered losses in both semifinal matches in the doubles competition.
And with no state tournament this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Danville’s Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin were left to play teammates Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne for third place in the sectional tournament.
In a normal season, both teams would advanced to next week’s state tournament in the Chicago suburbs. All that was left for the Vikings was team bragging rights.
Towne and Hotsinpiller, both sophomores, claimed the first set in a tiebreak, but Ellis, a sophomore, and Griffin, a junior, rallied back, winning the second set and forcing a decisive third set, which was also won by Ellis and Griffin, who claimed a 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-5 victory.
All six players for the Vikings, including Brooklynn Behrens and CiCi Brown from the singles draw, will return next year for coach Kathy Houpt.
Moline behind a doubles championship from Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson claimed its second straight sectional title with 16 points. Normal Community was second with 13 points and Danville was third with 11.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY Danville competes in Big 12 meet
PEORIA — Danville senior Erin Houpt was the top placing finisher for either the boys or girls at this weekend’s Big 12 Conference meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria.
Houpt earned a 29th-place finish with a time of 20 minutes, 41.4 seconds for the Lady Vikings. Sophomore teammate Allison Thompson was right behind Houpt, finishing 32nd with her time of 20:45.5.
Houpt and Thompson helped Danville claim a seventh-place finish in the girls team competition as Kaity Parker (22:02.7) was 45th, Anna Stanley (22:58/5) was 48th and Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho (23:25.2) came in 52nd.
In the boys race, a pair of freshmen paced the Vikings.
Micah McGuire came home 44th with a time of 17 minutes. 44.8 seconds, while Nolan Spangler was 53rd with a time of 18:16.4.
Next up for Danville, which finished ninth out of 11 teams, were three juniors, Tyler Surprenant (18:41.1) in 59th, Michael Compton (18:53.5) in 61st and Moise York (19:13.1) in 66th.
Danville will travel to Taylorville next Saturday for the IHSA Class 2A regional meet. The girls race will start at 10 a.m., while the boys race is set for 11 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL Lewis-Cass 3, Seeger 1
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Seeger’s bid for a Class 2A sectional title was denied by Lewis-Cass in the semifinals, 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-18.
The Patriots, who end their season at 13-13, were led by Riley Shrader’s team-high 11 kills, while Sophia Ashby had a team-high 29 assists. Other statistical highlights for Seeger came from Paite Laffoon with nine kills and Aubry Coke had 6.
Carroll, who defeated Clinton Prairie in the other semifinal, claimed the sectional title with a five-set victory over Lewis-Cass (24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13).
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY DACC competes in Invite
HILLSBORO — Grace Davis had a personal best of 21 minutes, 9 seconds for the Lady Jaguars in the Topper Town Invite on Friday.
With the time, Davis took 14th in the race and it was a national qualifying standard.
Lenox Li was the top male performer for Danville Area Community College with a time of 28:10, which was good for 17th and was also a national qualifying standard.
Ricky Oakley was 23rd (28:57), Cameron Helka was 24th (29:11), Michael Mormon was 32nd (31:39), David Enjambre was 33rd (31:39) and Ethan Barnes was 34th (31:47) in the men’s race. Madison Bilstad was 27th with a personal best 25:12 in the women’s race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.