CATLIN — Salt Fork sophomore Alexa Jamison picked her second year to join the elite in the state.
After being named to the Associated Press Class 1A honorable mention team earlier this week, Jamison was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A second team.
Jamison led the Storm to their second straight Vermilion County Tournament title this season, went over 1,000 points in her career in the County Championship, and led them to an regional championship berth.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Sectional postponed
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Because of a power outage at Fountain Central High School, Friday's action at IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 54 was postponed.
The new schedule is more like the semi-state format today. The host Mustangs will play North Vermillion at 10 a.m. EST, while Rossville will play Faith Christian at noon. The championship game will start at 8 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 77, Spoon River 59
CANTON — The Jaguars cruised one step closer to a perfect Mid-West Athletic Conference record on Wednesday with a win over the Snappers.
Kendall Taylor had 22 points to lead Danville Area Community College, while Dameriz Merriweather had 17 points and seven rebounds and three Steals, Stephen Atkinson had 12 points, Ramalle Arnold had 11 points and Tyshay Epps had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Jaguars are 21-4 and have won their last eight games. They go for the perfect M-WAC record today at 3 p.m., when they play Lincoln Land Community College at Mary Miller Gym.
The DACC women beat Spoon River 103-48 on Wednesday to go to 15-9 for the season and will play Lincoln Land today at 1 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DACC women finish trip
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After two tough losses to Louisberg on Wednesday, the Lady Jaguars ended their spring trip with an 8-0 win over the Albion College Junior Varsity on Thursday.
Rylee Richey had nine strikeouts on the mound and gave up only one hit for Danville Area Community College, while Ashlynn McTagertt had three hits and two RBIs and Jewelia Wolfe, Ella Wolfe, Ashlynn McPeak and Kyleigh Weller each had one RBI.
