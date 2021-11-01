DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team got the season started on Monday against Lake Land Community College.
The Jaguars hung in with the Lakers, but could not get the win as they lost 69-60.
Lewis Richards led the way for the Jaguars with 11 points, while Stephen Atkinson had 10 points, Xavier Evans had eight points, Donell Carter had seven points, Tyshay Epps and Kendall Taylor each had six, Daylen Davis-Williams had five points and six rebounds and Drew Reifsteck had three points.
The Jaguars will play in the Wabash Valley Classic this weekend with a game on Friday against Lewis & Clark Community College and a game on Saturday against Wabash Valley College.
Cockburn out for first three games
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn will miss the first three games of the regular season.
Cockburn is serving an NCAA suspension required as part of the reinstatement process triggered because Cockburn sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June. Cockburn’s activities occurred before July 1, when the State of Illinois and the NCAA enacted new NIL legislation that would have made these sales permissible.
Cockburn will be sidelined for Illinois’ season opener vs. Jackson State on Nov. 9, Arkansas State on Nov. 12, and the Gavitt Tipoff Games at Marquette on Nov. 15. He is permitted to continue practicing with the team during the suspension, and he is slated to return to action at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati.
PREP FOOTBALL
G-N 30, Salt Fork 6
GREENFIELD — The Salt Fork football team took to the road on Saturday in IHSA Class 1A playoff action.
But Greenfield-Northwestern was ready for them as the Tigers beat the Storm 30-6.
Salt Fork did not get on the board until late in the fourth quarter on a two-yard touchdown run from Ben Jessup.
Jessup ended up with 60 yards, while Cam Merritt had 13 yards and Ethan McLain had nine, Colden Earles had 68 yards passing with a 33-yard pass to Nathan Kirby and completed two passes for 33 yards to Garrett Taylor.
Brayden Maskel had 12 tackles and Derek Richards had eight for Salt Fork, who ends the season at 5-5.
Brett Bilbruck had 142 yards and two scores and Sam Walker ran for 112 yards and two scores for Greenfield-Northwestern, who will play Carrolton next week.
Fairfield 26, HAAP 0
FAIRFIELD — The Cornjerkers were held to 164 yards as the Mules advanced into the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs with a 26-0 victory on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, making its first postseason appearance in 28 years, also turned the ball over four times in the loss.
Fairfield senior Noah Barger ran for 92 yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of interceptions in the victory for the Mules, who improve to 9-1 overall.
The Mules controlled the line of scrimmage as they ran for 402 yards on 50 attempts, while the Cornjerkers (5-5) had just 104 rushing yards on 50 carries.
Hoopeston Area/AP junior quarterback Anthony Zamora led his team with 52 rushing yards, but he was just 4-of-21 passing for 40 yards. Senior Abel Colunga accounted for 41 rushing yards, while junior Hunter Cannon had 71 all-purpose yards in the losing effort. Colunga also finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
Up next for Fairfield is a second-round contest with Williamsville (9-1).
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Romero competes in state meet
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Just making it to the state cross country meet once is a major accomplishment.
Seeger senior Jennifer Romero was a four-time state qualifier for the Patriots.
On damp Saturday afternoon, in her final attempt at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Romero finished 71st with a time of 19 minutes, 58.3 seconds.
In her four seasons, Romero's best run at state came in her sophomore year when she was 34th with a time of 19:05.6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.