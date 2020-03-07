QUINCY — After defeating Parkland College twice during the regular season, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team tried to make it three in a row on Saturday.
But with the season on the line, the Cobras took a 44-26 halftime lead and would hold on to beat the Jaguars 82-67 in an Region 24 Tournament Semifinal.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 23 points with six rebounds to lead DACC, while Jaylen Williams had 17 points, Malik Parker had 10 points and Armon Brummett added eight points.
Carter Jefferies had 19 points for Parkland, while Tommy Makabu had 15, Bruno Williams had 12, Kevin Swims had 11 and Joey Saracco added 10 points and 17 rebounds.
The Jaguars end the season, while the Cobras move on to today's finals against top seed John Wood, who beat Rend Lake 69-62. The winner will go on to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament starting on March 17 at Mary Miller Gym.
PREP TRACK
Danville competes in Invite
CHAMPAIGN — Both Viking boys and girls teams competed in the First to the Finish Charger Invitational.
In the boys meet, Eric Turner had the best finish for Danville with a fourth place finish in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.68 seconds, while David Enjambre took ninth in the 800 (2:07.95) and David Moss was 10th in the 60 dash (7.33).
Hallee Thomas took fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.34) and third in the pole vault in a personal best 3.05 meters in the girls meet. Latorra Baker was fifth in the 200 (27.39) and 11th in the 60 dash (8.38) and Lynae Ward was fifth in the triple jump (9.60 m).
The girls team return to action on Monday in the Big 12 Indoor Championship, while the boys will compete in the Big 12 Indoor Championship on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC 15, Eastern 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Jaguars had 15 hits and scored eight runs in the first as they easily won their spring trip finale on Friday.
Chase Vinson had two hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Andy Bunton and Nic Ancelet each had three hits and two RBIs, Kyle Bartman had two hits and two RBIs, Luke Hill had two RBIs and Dakotah Broeker and Keegan Nickoson each had one RBI.
Jason Bollman had eight strikeouts in four innings to get the win for the Jaguars, who end the trip at 4-3 and will play Lincoln Trail College on Wednesday.
FPHL HOCKEY
Danbury 4, Danville 3
DANBURY, Conn. — The Dashers scored two late goals, but could not catch up to the Hat Tricks.
Fred Hein had a goal and a assist for Danville, while Nick Gullo and Justin Brausen each had a goal and Mitch Atkins and Tyler Quintos each had two assists.
Jesse Gordichuk had 35 saves in goal and Robert Sheppard added five for the Dashers, who will return home on Friday to play the Columbus River Dragons.
