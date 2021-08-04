DANVILLE — With Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing an update to the IDPH All-Sports Policy, indoor fall sports will return to wearing masks for the time being.
The mandate applies to all IHSA fall sports practices and contests that are conducted indoors, which includes volleyball and swimming in the fall. Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere at all other times.
The directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning or weightlifting indoors.
Danville athletics director Mark Bacys said that even though it is a setback, the athletes are more prepared.
“There is not much of a change from what the kids were used to last year. They have already had a year where they played with masks and if it reaches basketball, it will also be the same,” Bacys said. “The good news is that the kids are used to it. They know what it feels like, so it wasn’t much of a surprise considering where the numbers were going.”
There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectators limitations as a result of today’s announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA Calendar for any sports, including the fall outdoor sports
“Outdoors is no masks as of right now, but everything is changing every day,” Bacys said. “Which brings us back to that situation where as the days go on, more information comes.”
Schools in the state will start with masks for in-person, full-time days vaccinated or not and Bacys said everyone is ready to roll with the punches.
“You feel that you rounded the corner and to take a step backwards is never good, but we will get through it,” Bacys said. “The kids did a good job last year and the season hasn’t started yet and they know about it now and they will pick off where they left off.”
