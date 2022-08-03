CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green announced the addition of Caleb Samson to her staff as a graduate assistant.
Samson comes to the Fighting Illini from Sterling College where he served as the recruiting coordinator as a graduate assistant.
“I am very excited to have Caleb join our Illini family,’’ Green said in an official university release. “He brings knowledge, energy and a strong work ethic to our program, that will make an immediate impact on our players and staff.’’
Samson, who is from Brooklyn, N.Y., is a graduate of Wake Technical Community College and Urbana University.
