CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high note on Friday with a 72-64 win over Minnesota at the State Farm Center.
Eva Rubin had 16 points to lead the Illini, who outscored the Golden Gophers 37-29 in the second half, while Jada Pebbles had 14, Jeanae Terry had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Aaliyah Nye had nine points and Kennedi Myles had eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Illini end the regular season at 4-17 and 2-16 in the Big Ten and will await their first round matchup next week in the Big Ten Tournament.
DACC 67, Spoon River 60
CANTON — Asaya Bulgin had 19 points as the Lady Jaguars beat the Snappers on Thursday.
Alexus Mobley had 16 points eight eight rebounds, four steals and four assists for Danville Area Community Colleg,e while Rylee Dowers had 13 poitns and 11 rebounds and Hunter Edwards added eight points.
The Lady Jaguars will return home on Sunday to play John Wood Community College.
The DACC men’s team lost 75-63 to Spoon River on Thursday and will try to regroup against John Wood on Sunday.
Belmont 67, Murray State 49
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Racers came out cold and could not recover as they were ousted in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
Oakwood alum Katelyn Young and Macey Turley each had 11 to lead Murray State, who ends the year at 16-11 overall.
On Thursday, Young had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Racers beat Southeast Missouri State 67-64.
Clemson 68, Notre Dame 63
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had four points with two rebounds and a steal as the Irish lost in the first round of the ACC tournament on Thursday.
Maddy Westbeld had 21 points to lead Notre Dame, who end the season 10-10 overall.
Rossville 65, Seeger 47
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Patriots were only down 7-5 after the first quarter, but was outscored 21-8 in the second and lost an IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Kolton Pearson had 10 points to lead Seeger, while Drew Holland and Christian Holland each had nine and Jorden Gates and Owen Snedeker each had six.
Oakwood 64, Westville 39
WESTVILLE — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a 20-5 first quarter lead and went on to beat Westville 64-39 on Thursday.
Josh Young had 18 points for the Comets. while Brevin Wells had 14 points, Isaiah Ruch had 11 and Dalton Hobick added eight.
Cole Maxwell had 13 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 10, Luke Johnson had six and Will Terry added five.
Hoopeston Area 56, A-P 45
ARMSTRONG — The Cornjerkers held to the Trojans to just 15 second-half points as Hoopeston Area claimed a 56-45 victory in Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball on Thursday night.
Junior Ben Brown scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for Hoopeston Area, while Chris Catron and Nick Hofer each chipped in with 11 points.
The Cornjerkers (2-9 overall, 2-6 in the VVC) overcame a 17-13 deficit after the first quarter to take a 32-30 advantage at halftime and they pulled away in the second half.
Armstrong-Potomac (0-7 overall, 0-6 in the VVC) was led in scoring by freshman Kollin Asbury, who had 20 points — 10 of those coming in the first quarter.
Westville 46, Oakwood 45
FITHIAN — The Westville girls basketball team found a way to get a 46-45 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Chloe Brant had 13 points for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had 11 and Hadley Cox and Emma Myers each had nine points.
Addie Wright had 16 points for Oakwood, while Aaliyah Denius had 10 points, Karsen Rupp had eight and Tiffany Paris added eight points.
SEMO 4, Illinois State 3
CAPE GIRUADEAU, Mo. — Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd had eight strikeouts in eight innings but was not part of the decision as the Redhawks won in 10 innings.
Southeast Missouri State and Illinois State will play games today and Sunday.
