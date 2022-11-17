CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team made the most of an matinee game against McNeese State on Wednesday with an 100-38 win.
Geovana Lopes came off the bench to score 13 points to lead the Illini, while Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Adalia McKenzie had 12 points, Genesis Bryant had 11 points, Makira Cook and Jayla Oden each had 10 points, Jada Peebles had seven points and four assists and Samantha Dewey also had seven points.
The Illini are 3-0 for the season as the game brought 8,141 fans to the State Farm Center, which is the 11th-largest crowd in program history. Illinois will host Evansville on Saturday at 2 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
BHRA 46, Momence 31
WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team won its first game under new coach Hannah Cronk with a 46-31 win over Momence at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament.
Beth McMahon had 24 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox and Draycee Nelson each had six points and Ava Acton and Natalie Clapp each had four points.
The Blue Devils faced Cissna Park on Wednesday.
Seeger 62, S. Vermillion 7
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Aubry Cole had 27 points as the Patriots easily beat the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon and Rylea Wetz each had 10 points for Seeger, who is 3-0 heading into its matchup with Salt Fork on Saturday.
Western Boone 57, Covington 25
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team were beat out at home 57-25 against Western Boone on Tuesday.
Sydni Crain had nine points for the Trojans, while Lilly Hacquet had four points and Kali Pettit and Brooke Kirkpatrick each had three points.
The Trojans will face the Indiana School of the Deaf on Thursday.
Crawfordsville 33, Fountain Central 32
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team lost to Crawfordsville 33-32 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
The Mustangs will try to regroup Thursday against Frontier.
