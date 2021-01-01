BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Illinois women's basketball team lost to No. 20 Indiana 79-56 on Thursday.
Kennedi Myles had 15 points to lead Illinois, while Jada Peebles had 11 points and Jeanae Terry had 11 assists.
Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points while Grace Berger had 15 points and five assists for Indiana.
The game was the first game in 21 days for the Illini after matchups against Michigan and Southern Illinois were postponed.
The Illini are 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big Ten and will face Iowa on Sunday.
Notre Dame 71, Miami 60
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had six points with five rebounds and two steals as the Irish beat the Hurricanes in ACC action on Thursday.
Dara Mabrey and Destinee Walker each had 17 points for Notre Dame, while Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and Sam Brunelle added 13.
IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 49
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Jaguars beat Robert Morris in Horizon League action.
IUPUI will play Robert Morris again today.
Cleveland State 85, IPFW 51
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 10 points and two steal, but the Mastodons lost at home.
IPFW will take on Cleveland State again today.
FPHL Hockey
FPHL start date moves
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Federal Prospect Hockey League announced another change to the start of the season on Thursday.
The FPHL will now look toward a February 3rd start of the regular season after The Empire Showcase in late January. The showcase will be a series of preseason games between the Watertown Wolves and Elmira Enforcers to prepare for the new season.
The new schedules is being prepares with the start date and potential state and county regulations from each team's home in mind. The league is estimating a slate of games totaling in the low 40's per team in the regular season.
All teams can start, but the Danbury Hat Tricks will start the season on a pause with a hope to return at an approved to be determined later date.
Because of the difference of regulations, the FPHL will not be setting any league restrictions on fan attendance will will delegate the responsibility to the teams.
