SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Illinois' women's basketball team lost 70-56 in the NCAA Women's Tournament First Four on Wednesday against Mississippi State.
Makira Cook had 21 points with four assists for Illinois, while Genesis Bryant had 17 points, Adalia McKenzie had 10 points with six rebounds and Jada Peebles had six points.
The Illini end the season at 22-10.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA starts season 0-2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils started the season with two tough losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team started the season with a 7-0 loss to Champaign Central.
Tuff Elson and Caden Keleminic each had a hit for the Blue Devils.
On Wednesday, the Blue Devils lost 6-5 to St. Thomas More. Owen Miller had two RBIs, While Elson had two hits and a RBI and Jordan Johnson had three hits and two RBIs.
The Blue Devils will try to rebound on Friday against Danville.
Westville 9, Charleston 0
WESTVILLE — Ethan McMasters had seven strikeouts on five innings to get the win as the Tigers shut out Charleston.
Zach Russell had five hits and a RBI for Westville, while McMasters had two hits and three RBIs and Cade Schaumburg had three hits and two RBIs.
The Tigers will play at Villa Grove today.
Oakwood 6, Dieterich 0
DIETERICH — The Oakwood baseball team jumped out to a 4-1 lead after four innings and won its opener 6-1 over Dieterich.
Dalton Hobick had two doubles and two RBIs for the Comets, while Matthew Miller had an RBI
Travis Tiernan had seven strikeouts in four innings to get the win, while Alec Harrison had seven strikeouts in three innings for Oakwood, who will face Casey-Westfield on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 11, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey started her season by giving up three hits on the mound as the Tigers beat the Vikings.
Sabalaskey had a double and four RBIs for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston had two hits and four RBIs.
Salt Fork starts season 2-0
CATLIN — After a thrilling 11-10 win over St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, the Storm beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-ALvin 17-1 on Wednesday.
Kailey Frischkorn had two hits and three RBIs for the Sotrm, while Kendyl Hurt had three hits and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had two hits and two RBIs, Hadley Pierce had two RBIs, Karlee Cain had a RBI and Macie Russell had three hits.
On Tuesday, the Storm were down 10-0 entering the sixth inning, the Storm would score six in the sixth, four in the seventh and the winning run in the eighth for a 11-10 win over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Freshman Sailor Pacot was 2-for-3 for Salt Fork with three RBIs and the walkoff RBI in the bottom of the eighth. Alexa Jamison was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Macie Russell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville fifth in Big 12
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team ended up fifth on Tuesday at the Big 12 Conference Indoor meet at Shirk Center.
Matthew Thomas won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.50 seconds and the pole vault with an attempt of 4.26 meters for the Vikings, while DeMarion Forman set a personal record with a 14.38m attempt to take second in the shot put. Antuan Lee was second in the 60 dash (personal record 7.14), while Kaden Young was fourth in the 200 (pr 23.62), Davari Boyd was fourth in the triple jump (pr 12.29m) and sixth in the long jump (6.05m) and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was fourth in the high jump (pr 1.85m).
The 800 relay team of Lee, KiJana Woods, Young and Jayden Rowell won in a time of 1:34.04.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville third in Big 12
BLOOMINGTON — Neveah Jones and Nickiya Shields were individual champions for the Danville Lady Vikings at Monday's Big 12 Conference indoor track meet the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Jones won the high jump event with her clearance of 5 feet, while Shields claimed the triple jump title with a jump of 11.16 meters. Sheilds also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles.
Danville finished third in the team standings behind the meet champion Normal Community and Peoria Richwoods.
Other top place winners for the Vikings included Allison Thompson, who was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and Mariyah Brown was second in the shot put and third in the high jump.
