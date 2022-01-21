CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Purdue Boilermakers team on Thursday in a 89-67 loss at the State Farm Center.
Aaliyah Nye had 19 points with six 3-pointers for the Illini, while De'Myla Brown had 12 points, Jayla Oden had 11 points and Kendall Bostic had nine rebounds.
Abby Ellis had 21 points with six of Purdue's 15 3-pointers, while Madison Layden had 19 with five 3-pointers, Brooke More had 14 points and former Illini Jeanae Terry had eight points, six assists and six rebounds in her return to the State Farm Center.
The Illini are 6-10 and 1-4 in the Big Ten and was scheduled to face Nebraska on Sunday, but the game was postponed. Illinois will now hit the road on Sunday to face No. 25 Iowa at 5 p.m. and the game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 71
BOSTON — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had a rebound and assisted on two blocks, but the Irish lost to the Eagles on Thursday.
The Irish are 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the ACC and will face Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Furman 69, Mercer 66
MACON, Ga. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 12 points with two rebounds, but the Bears lost at home to Furman.
Mercer is 11-6 and 4-1 in the Southern Conference and will face Wofford today.
Eastern Illinois 71, Murray State 64
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the Racers lost a rematch with the Panthers in overtime on Thursday.
Murray State, who beat Eastern Illinois on Monday, drops to 12-6 and 4-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face UT-Martin on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech 75, SIUE 60
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall had two points, but the Cougars lost on the road on Thursday.
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is 6-10 and 2-3 in the OVC and will face Morehead State today.
Oakland 80, Detroit Mercy 50
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had seven points with two rebounds and a steal as the Golden Grizzlies cruised to an easy win on Thursday.
Oakland is 8-8 overall and 6-3 in the Horizon League and will face Detroit Mercy again today.
Fordham 61, Geo. Washington 53
BRONX, N.Y. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had two rebounds and a assist, but the Colonials lost on the road on Wednesday.
George Washington is 7-9 and 0-3 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Massachusetts today.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 80, New Mexico 74
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had two assists and two steals as the Rams continued their strong start to the season on Wednesday.
Colorado State is 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West and will face Air Force today at 1 p.m. The game will be shown on FS1.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 50, Covington 40
CAYUGA, Ind. — Cami Pearman had 15 points as the Falcons got past the Trojans on Thursday.
Braxtyn Dunham had nine points for North Vermillion, while Olivia Pearman had eight points, Callie Naylor had seven and Ava Martin added six.
Briley Peyton had 13 points to lead Covington, while Micah Stoncipher had eight, Shiann Haymaker had seven and Brooke Stonecipher added six.
Parke Heritage 46, Fountain Central 26
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs were only down 17-11 at halftime to the Wolves, but could not get close to pulling the upset on Thursday.
Hannah Prickett had eight points and nine rebounds for Fountain Central, while Kacey Kirkpatrick had six points and Jerzi Hershberger added five.
The Mustangs are 6-13 and will face South Vermillion on Tuesday.
PREP WRESTLING
Hoopeston Area 43, BHRAAP 36
BISMARCK — The Cornjerkers had six pins as they got past the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Talan Nelson (120 pounds), Ayden Larkin (152), Angel Zamora (160_, Raymon Jones (170), Abel Colunga (182) and Jonathan Herron (195) each won by pin for Hoopeston Area, while Owen Crose (145) and Hunter Cannon (285) each won by decision.
Nathaniel Gnaden (220) won by pin for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, while Landen Toellner (106), Graham Abbed (113), Ayden Golden (126), Evan Parish (132) and Kenny Merrill (138) each won by decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.