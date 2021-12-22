CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team started off with a 13-1 lead over Missouri in a Braggin Rights game at State Farm Center on Wednesday.
But the Illini could not hold on to the lead as the Tigers would go on to an 84-65 win.
De’Myla Brown had a career-high 22 points for Illinois with four assists and four steals, while Sara Anastasieska had a season-high 19 points and Kendall Bostic had 13 rebounds.
Aijha Blackwell had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Missouri, while Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen each had 14, LaDazhia Williams had 13 and Haley Troup added 10.
The Illini are 5-7 and will face No. 6 Maryland on Dec. 30 at the State Farm Center.
Danville game with Watseka postponed
WATSEKA — The Lady Vikings game with Watseka was postponed on Wednesday with a makeup date to be determined.
Danville was coming off a 56-45 win over Hoopeston Area on Monday.
Nautika Conaway had 25 points for the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 19 points and Diamond Landfair added four points.
Klaire Pilcher and Kaitlynn Lange each had 13 points for the Cornjerkers, while Adasyn Jones had eight and Bre Crose added seven.
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, BHRA 37
ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a tough matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils took a 11-5 first quarter lead, but was outscored 48-26 the rest of the way as they lost to the Spartans 53-37.
Brett Meidel and Braden Sackett each had six points for the Blue Devils, while Ayden Ingram had five and Hayden Rice, Elijah Tidwell and Ned Hill each had four points.
BHRA will face Seeger on Wednesday.
Salt Fork 68, Chrisman 26
CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 68-26 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Colden Earles had 15 points to lead the Storm, while Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 12 points, while Blake Norton added eight points.
Colton Brazelton had eight points for the Cardinals, while Dyas Miller and Marion Cronkhite each had six points.
Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area 41
WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team ended play at the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a 51-41 loss to Peotone in the fifth-place game on Tuesday.
Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 18 points, while Nick Hofer had 12 points and Anthony Zamora added nine points.
Also on Tuesday, the Milford boys basketball team lost to Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50-40 in the championship game of the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Adin Portwood had 16 points for the Bearcats, while Nicholas Warren added 11 points.
Portwood and William Teig were named to the All-Tournament Team, while Westville’s Kamden Maddox was named to the All-Tournament Team as well.
Covington 51, Western Boone 43
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team got the home non-conference win on Tuesday with a 51-43 win over Western Boone.
Duncan Keller led the Trojans with 18 points, while Alan Karrfalt had eight points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, Savion Waddell had seven points and Coye Ferguson and Neil Ellmore each had six points.
The Trojans will start play in the Bi-County Tournament next week.
North Vermillion 53, South Newton 38
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys basketball team was able to beat South Newton 53-38 at home on Tuesday.
The Falcons will take on Clay City on Dec. 28.
Fountain Central 44, North Newton 36
MOROCCO, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team got the win in non-conference action on Tuesday with a 44-36 win over North Newton.
Issac Gayler had 12 points for 12 points for the Mustangs, who had a 32-14 halftime lead, while Luke Foxworthy and Carter Merryman each had seven points and Mason Larkin and Jared McCarthy each had six points.
The Mustangs will start play in the Bi-County Tournament next week.
