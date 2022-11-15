CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Women's Basketball team cruised to a 90-59 win over Alcorn State on Sunday at the State Farm Center.
Makira Cook had 21 points to lead the Illini while Adalia McKenzie had 17 points, Jada Peebles had 14 points and Genesis Bryant had 15 points.
The Illini are 2-0 and has opened the season with back-to back 30-point wins since the 1999-2000 season and will go for a third straight win on Wednesday with a 11 a.m. game against McNeese State.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westville 52, Heritage 14
WESTVILLE — Aubrie Jenkins had 14 points as the Tigers won their season opener on Monday.
Lydia Gondzur had 12 points for Westville, while Hadley Jones had 11 points, Ariel Clarkston had eight and Lani Gondzur added four points.
The Tigers will travel to North Vermillion on Thursday.
N. Vermillion 59, S. Vermillion 31
MONTEZUMA, INd. — The Falcons easily won Saturday's consolation game at the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Tera Thompson had 14 points to lead North Vermillion, while Callie Naylor had 11 points, Braxtyn Dunham and Braylee Brown each had 10, Lauren Ellis had eight and Olivia Pearman had six.
The Falcons will host Westville on Thursday.
Fountain Central 36, Rossville 30
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs got the lead early and held on to beat Rossville on Saturday.
Hannah Prickett had 15 points, while Brailey Hoagland had eight points for Fountain Central, who will face Crawfordsville today.
Covington 42, S. Newton 17
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team won its first game of the season on Friday with a 42-17 win over South Newton.
Kali Petit led the Trojans with 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and four steals, while Sydni Crain had nine points with four steals, Emma Holycross had eight points and three assists and Peyton Brown had six points.
The Trojans will host Western Boone today
