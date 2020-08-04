CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the results of COVID-19 testing for athletes on Monday.
The athletes, who are participating in football, soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball, were tested at least weekly since arriving on campus in groups in June and over 1,200 tests have been given.
The testing returned 23 positive results, for an overall positivity rate of less than 1.9 percent. Of the 23 positive tests, only three remain active with all others having recovered and returned to activity. Twelve student-athletes tested positive upon arrival to campus. The remainder became positive through interaction between roommates or through community spread. Only four of the positive tests were remotely symptomatic. In those cases, symptoms were minor and there were no hospitalizations.
More than 100 football student-athletes are on campus, and they accounted for greater than 75 percent of the positive tests.
In addition to student-athlete testing, staff members who interact regularly with Illini student-athletes have been tested weekly as well. Out of more than 420 staff tests, only two positive results were reported.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini named to watch lists
CHAMPAIGN — Four Illinois football players were named to the watch lists for four post-season awards.
Senior punter Blake Hayes was named to the list for the Ray Guy Award, which is for the top collegiate punter. Hayes has been already named to the All-Big Ten First Team and All-American Third Team.
Senior center Doug Kramer was named to the watch list for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Kramer was named to the watch list for the Rimington award last year.
Senior quarterback Brandon Peters was named to the list for the Maxwell Award, which is for the college player of the year, while senior long snapper Ethan Tabel was named to the list for the Mannelly Award for the best senior long snapper.
