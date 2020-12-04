CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team wanted a chance to get right back into action after their loss to Baylor on Wednesday.
But that will have to wait a few days.
Today’s scheduled opponent, UT-Martin, had to cancel the game because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The Illini will now focus on another big matchup on Tuesday, when they will face Duke as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
North Vermillion 44, South Vermillion 35
CAYUGA, Ind. — McKenzie Crowder had 15 points as the Falcons won their semifinal game at the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Ava Martin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for North Vermillion, who will compete for the BOW title today.
Scenia 48, N. Vermillion 30
INDIANAPOLIS — The North Vermillion wrestling team had some good moments, but lost on the road on Thursday to Scecina Memorial 48-30.
Mason Lawlyes (145 pounds) and Josh Latoz (170) won by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (106), Aiden Hinchee (182) and Gavin Clore (195) won by forfeit.
