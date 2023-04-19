CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football team was scheduled to show out under the lights tonight.
But the Illini will have to settle for a scrimmage on Friday.
The Illinois Athletics Department announced on Wednesday that the Blue and Orange Game will not take place today because of inclement weather. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and was supposed to be shown on the Big Ten Network.
The open scrimmage will take place on Friday and will be free to the public and all premium seating tickets will remain valid.
PREP BASEBALL
Westville 14, Tri-County 0
KANSAS — The Westville baseball team had 11 hits as they beat Tri-County 14-0 on Tuesday.
Kamden Maddox had a home run with four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had three hits with a home run and three RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and three RBIs, Landon Haurez had two hits and a RBI and Cade Schaumburg and Matthew Darling each had one RBI.
The Tigers are scheduled to play South Vermillion today.
Monticello 25, Salt Fork 9
CATLIN — The Storm tied the game at 3-3 after the first inning, but the Sages scored 10 runs in the second and went on to win in six innings.
Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Blake Norton and Pedro Rangel each had one RBI and Deegan Albert added three hits.
The Storm will host Oakwood on Friday.
A-P 8, Watseka 6
ARMSTRONG — The Trojans scored most of their runs in the first two innings as they would beat the Warriors.
Lane Morgan had two hits and a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac, while Cain Buhr and Luke Townsend each had one RBI and Nathan Rogers added two hits.
The Trojans are scheduled to play Rantoul today.
Hoopeston Area 18, SA/Donovan 6
DONOVAN — The Hoopeston Area baseball team had 16 hits as they beat St. Anne/Donovan 18-6 on Tuesday in five innings.
Ethan Steiner had four hits and three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Wyatt Eisenmann had three hits and four RBIs, Mason Rush had four hits and two RHIs, Cole Miller had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and a RBI, Preston VandeVeer had a RBI and winning pitcher Zach Huchel had a RBI.
The Cornjerkers are 5-12 and will play Milford on Friday.
St. Joe-Ogden 10, Oakwood 0
ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood baseball team only had two hits as they were beaten 10-0 by St. Joseph-Ogden in six innings on Tuesday.
Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger each had a hit for the Comets, who will try to regroup today in a scheduled game with Seeger.
Seeger 12, Fountain Central 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — After losing on Tuesday, the Patriots made sure they were no comebacks for the Mustangs in a five inning win.
Noah Stephen had two hits and four RBIs, while Jace Ware had two hits and two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and one RBI, Christian Holland had two hits and one RBI and Peyton Reynolds had one RBI.
Owen Acton had a home run for Fountain Central, while Brayden Prickett had a RBI.
The Mustangs won Tuesday's game 8-7 by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh
Nolan Acton ended the game with a two-RBI single in the seventh for the Mustangs, while Kyle Slinker had two RBIs, Luke Foxworthy had two hits and a RBI, Andrew Woodrow had one RBI and Cole Garbison had two hits.
Gatlin Swaney had three RBIs for the Patriots, while Ware and Landon Walker each had two hits and one RBI and Stephen had three hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 16, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Salt Fork softball team cruised to a 16-0 win in four innings over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Alexa Jamison had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Macie Russell had three hits with two RBIs, Kendyl Hurt had two hits with an RBI and Karlie McGee allowed only one hit with two strikeouts.
Deana Linares had the lone hit for the Hilltoppers.
The Storm would play on Wednesday and lose to Milford 6-5. Russell had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Jamison had three hits with a home run and a RBI, Kailey Frischkorn and Ava Ringstrom each had one RBI and Karli McGee had three hits.
Addison Lucht had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for Milford, while Lillie Harris had two RBIs, Brynlee Wright had two hits and one RBI and Abby Storm had two hits.
A-P 10, Watseka 7
ARMSTRONG — Down 7-5 going into the sixth, the Trojans scored four runs to beat the Warriors.
Cami Saltsgaver had a triple with four RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac while Tinley Parkerson added a RBI.
Seeger 14, Fountain Central 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had 14 hits as they beat the Mustangs for the second straight day.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had a solo home run for Fountain Central, who will play Covington on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, N. Montgomery 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs were able to win all of their matches as they took down North Montgomery.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each won in singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland each won.
The Mustangs will travel to the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC competes in invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Jaguars played against a field including four-year colleges on Tuesday in the Taylor University Invitational at the Purdue Ackerman Golf Course.
Grady Lancaster was tied for sixth with a score of 147 for Danville Area Community College, while Cameron Bergman was 46th (161), Caleb Lavender took 47th (162), Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 52nd (167) and Rocco Page was 59th (173).
The Jaguars will play at the Vincennes Invite this weekend.
