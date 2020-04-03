CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois will continue on with Nancy Fahey as head coach.
Illinois extended Fahey’s contract for two more yeas to the 2024-25 season pending approval by the University’s board of trustees in its May 21 meeting.
“I have great confidence in Nancy’s leadership and look forward to her advancing our women’s basketball program for many years,” said Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman. “Although the wins have not come on the court as quickly as any of us, especially Nancy, would like, I see the internal growth occurring within the program. The culture and work ethic have improved dramatically, as has our talent. Nancy and her staff have worked tirelessly in the gym and on the recruiting trail, and we have a talented, motivated core group of players returning for us next season, complemented by an impressive set of newcomers.
“Building Illinois women’s basketball into a consistent winner will require time, patience, and stability, and we are prepared to provide Coach Fahey, her staff, and her student-athletes with our full support while that process takes shape.”
The Illini have improved their win total in the three years under Fahey, ending up with 11 wins this past season — which was the most for the Illini since the 2014-2015 season and had an 9-2 non-conference record.
Season ticket renewals
CHAMPAIGN — Renewals of Season tickets for next year’s men’s basketball season will go on sale Monday.
Season ticket holders who renew beginning Monday and before the deadline of May 8 will receive the benefit of locking in the same ticket prices from this past season. Renewals can be made online at FightingIllini.com.
In addition to renewals, sales for new season tickets will also open on Monday, the 2020-21 home schedule includes 10 Big Ten Game and non-conference matchups highlighted by an Dec. 12 visit from Arizona.
IBCA All-Star Games cancelled
The Illinos Basketball Coaches Association has cancelled the IBCA All-Star Games that were set for early June.
The IBCA will still name student-athletes to these teams and these players will be honored on the IBCA web page and the Hall of Fame banquet book.
The Hall of Fame Banquet was set for May 2 at Redbird Arena in Normal, but it will be postponed to a later date.
IESA spring season cancelled
BLOOMINGTON — The IESA board of directors have made the decision to cancel all remaining state series activities, which includes bowling, scholastic bowl, music contests and track and field.
“This is sad day for all of us associated with the IESA, our students, and our member schools,” said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director. “The last thing we want to do is cancel events which impact students and schools. If schools re-open on May 1 it would be practically impossible for schools to conduct practices and regular season track meets prior to the sectional meets. To ask students to compete without any practice time or regular season meets would jeopardize the health and safety of the very kids we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.