CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men's basketball team opened up Big Ten play on Friday with a 86-51 win over Rutgers at the State Farm Center.
Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Illini, while Alfonso Plummer had a game-high 24 points.
The Illini are 6-2 and will face Iowa on Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schlarman seventh graders travel to state
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy seventh grade girls basketball team has rolled through every team so far for a 17-0 record.
Now the Hilltoppers are going to battle against the best of the rest of the state starting today at the IESA seventh grade 1A tournament at Assumption Central A&M Middle School.
The first game for Schlarman will be against another undefeated team in Kewanee Visitation, who has a 20-0 record at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will go on to semifinal action against either Ottawa Marquette or Carrolton St. John at 5 p.m.
The third place and championship games will be on Thursday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
ALAH 64, Geo-RF 57
ST. JOSEPH — Cale Steinbaugh had 38 points, but the Buffaloes could not beat Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Jace Bina had 10 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Kaden Mingee added nine.
With the loss, the Buffaloes will face Oakwood for third place in the tournament today.
The Comets cruised to a 78-53 win over Cissna Park on Thursday.
Josh Young and Grant Powell each had 18 points for the Comets, while Josh Ruch and Tanner Pichon each had nine and Dalton Hobick added seven.
Also on Thursday, the Buffaloes beat LaSalette Academy 44-43.
Steinbaugh had 19 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Mingee had 10 points, Zack Roach had nine points and Bina added five.
Joseph DeArtola had 14 for LaSalette, while Stephen Deister added 11.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 43, Arcola 29
CATLIN — Alexa Jamison had 25 points as the Salt Fork girls basketball team beat Arcola 43-29 on Thursday.
Karlie Cain had seven points for the Storm, while Brylie Smith had four and Macie Russell added three.
Westville 52, Chrisman 23
WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-6 first quarter lead and did not look back as they beat Chrisman 52-23 on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrey Jenkins had 10, Hadley Cox had nine and Ariel Clarkston added eight.
Kendl Lemmon led Chrisman with 12 points, while Alivia Brinkley added nine points.
Seeger 59, Frontier 45
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team got past Frontier 59-45 on Thursday.
Aubry Cole had 25 for the Patriots, while Anna Moore had 12 points, Riley Shrader had 10 and Addison Shrader and Paige Laffoon each had five points.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP goes 1-1 in meet
GIBSON CITY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team beat Rantoul 58-24, but lost to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 51-30 in a triangular meet on Thursday.
Evan Parish (138 pounds), Gavin Golden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) each won by pin for the Blue Devils against Rantoul, while Gracie Pattison (106), Landen Toellner (113), Brendan Whitney (120), Ayden Golden (126), Alaina Dines (132), Logan Hughes (145) and Karson Stevenson (152) each won by forfeit.
Against GCMSF, Pattison, Parish and Wilson each won by pin, while Ayden Golden and Tyson Smith (195) each won by forfeit.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wyoming 77, Denver 64
LARAMIE, Wy. — Danville High School grad Tevin Smith had seven points, five assists and four rebounds, but the University of Denver men's basketball team lost to Wyoming 77-64.
The Pioneers are 3-6 and will play Texas State on Sunday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Triton 58, DACC 56
RIVER GROVE — The Danville Area Community College women's basketball team went on the road Thursday to play Triton College.
In a close game that went back and forth, the Lady Jaguars lost to Triton 58-56.
DACC will stay on the road Monday as they play Lincoln Trail College.
Florida State 67, Illinois 58
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team battled with Florida State on Thursday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the State Farm Center.
The Illini hung tough with the Seminoles, but lost 67-58.
Aaliyah Nye had 17 points for Illinois, while Jada Peebles had 12 points, De'Myla Brown had 11 points with three assists and four steals, Eva Rubin and Adalia McKenzie each had seven points and Kendall Bostic had 10 rebounds.
The Illini are 3-4 and will host Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
Middle Tennessee 59, Mercer 49
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Danville High School grad Erin Houpt had five points, but the Bears lost on the road on Friday.
Mercer is 5-4 overall and will face Tennessee State on Sunday.
Notre Dame 76, Michigan St. 71
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had four points, a rebound and a assist as the Notre Dame women's basketball team beat Michigan State 76-71 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday.
The Irish are 7-1 and will go on the road Sunday to play UConn at 11 a.m. and it will be telecast on FS1.
Oakland 67, Illinois-Chicago 59
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two points and four rebounds as the Oakland women's basketball team beat Illinois-Chicago 67-59 on Thursday.
The Golden Grizzlies are 3-4 and will face IUPUI on Saturday.
Missouri 79, SIUE 46
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Danville High School grad Mikala Hall had one point as SIUE lost 79-46 to Missouri on Thursday.
The Cougars are 3-3 and will host Western Illinois on Tuesday.
Geo. Washington 54, James Madison 50
WASHINGTON, D. C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had an assist as the George Washington women's basketball team beat James Madison 54-50 on Thursday.
The Colonials are 5-3 and will face Virginia on Sunday.
