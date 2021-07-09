CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood filled his coaching staff on Friday with the hiring of former DePaul assistant coach Tim Anderson.
Anderson, who is a Chicago native that played at Chicago Crane High School, spent the last four seasons at DePaul and prior to that, he led Ground Zero Training in Chicago, preparing college players for the NBA Draft while also working out numerous NBA and overseas professional players. Anderson also served as program director for MeanStreets, one of the most successful AAU program in the country on the EYBL circuit. In between his time in Chicago, Anderson spent two years as an assistant coach at Texas-Pan American.
“Tim is the complete package,’’ said Underwood in an release from Illinois. “He has expertise in every area to benefit our players and our program. You’re talking about someone who is an industry leader in player development, as evidenced by man of the world’s top players selecting Ground Zero Training as the place to perfect their game. He is an excellent teacher, and he brings great recruiting ties, not just in Chicago, but throughout the state of Illinois and nationally.
“Tim has done it at literally ever level, from high school and AAU, to junior college and Division II, and low major to high major Division I. He is a grinder who has paid his dues because he loves the game of basketball and helping people achieve their dreams. He is without question an ‘Every Day Guy’ who is the perfect addition to our staff.’’
Anderson is excited to join Underwood and the Illinois basketball program.
“I grew up watching the Fighting Illini on channel 26 (in Chicago), and understand the tradition that started with coach (Lou) Henson and has carried through to this day,’’ Anderson said. “It’s a special opportunity and we’re ready to get to work to make it happen.’’
Anderson played collegiate basketball at Oklahoma Panhandle State, an NCAA Division II school in Goodwell, Okla. He earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies while at Panhandle State in 2006.
Illini’s Wieneke passes away
CHAMPAIGN — There was never a question about the fight and competitiveness in long-time University of Illinois track and field, and cross country coach Gary Wieneke. Just ask one of the hundreds of student-athletes whose lives he touched as a coach, mentor and friend.
The hall of fame coach passed away early Thursday at the age of 83 following a long battle with cancer, but left behind incredible memories, stories, a competitive spirit and unique sense of humor that will always be remembered by those who knew him.
In Wieneke’s final public appearance on May 22, the new track surface at Demirjian Park was dedicated as Gary R. Wieneke Track. The naming was a joint gift among several of Wieneke’s former Fighting Illini student-athletes, some of whom competed nearly 50 years ago for him, to show their loyalty and admiration for their head coach.
One of the most decorated coaches in Illinois history, Wieneke continually had his Illini teams competing for and winning Big Ten championships during his 36 years as a coach of the track and field, and cross country teams. During his tenure, Wieneke tallied 13 Big Ten titles (six indoor, six outdoor, one cross country) and four NCAA indoor team trophies. His best run at the helm came from 1985-95 when the Illini placed in the top three 20 times in 22 Big Ten meets.
Before taking over as head coach of the track and field and cross country programs, Wieneke spent seven seasons leading the Illinois cross country program. In addition to their success while donning the Orange and Blue, Wieneke guided five of his athletes to Olympic team appearances: Craig Virgin (1976, 1980, 1984), Marko Koers (1992, 1996, 2000), Mike Durkin (1976, 1980), Charlton Ehizuelen (1976) and Bobby True (2000).
Junior Speakers 5 Terre Haute 3
TILTON — Avenging a previous loss can be so much fun.
The Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers enjoyed that feeling on Thursday with a 5-3 triumph over the Terre Haute Post 346 junior squad at Gruber Park.
Run-scoring doubles in the sixth inning by Drew Wichtowski and Hayden Prunkard of the Junior Speakers broke a 3-3 tie between the teams.
Wichtowkski had a big day at the plate for Post 210, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Karson Stevenson earned the victory in relief as he entered the contest in top half of the sixth with the bases loaded and two outs. Stevenson got out of the jam when Terre Haute’s Aiden Napier popped out to Post 210 second baseman Zach Russell to keep the game tied at 3-3.
In the seventh inning, Stevenson retired the first two batters he faced before hitting Terre Haute’s Sam Glotzbach with a 2-1 offering.
Post 210 catcher Braxton Waller, who was 0-for-1 with two walks, secured the final out and the victory when he threw out Glotzbach trying to steal second.
The Junior Speakers, who lost at Terre Haute 9-6 on Tuesday, improve to 8-4 with Thursday’s victory.
