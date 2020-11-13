CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men’s basketball team announced the bulk of its non-conference schedule on Friday.
The Illini will start the season with a round-robin event with six games over three days which will also feature Wright State, Ohio and North Carolina A&T at the State Farm Center.
On Nov. 25, Illinois will face North Carolina A&T, while Ohio will play Wright State. The Illini will face Wright State on Nov. 26, while North Carolina A&T will face Ohio and Illinois will take on Ohio on Nov. 27 and North Carolina A&T will play Wright State.
All games will feature games during an afternoon session with exact tip times to be determined based on tv designations.
Illinois will then travel to play in the Jimmy V Classic to face Baylor on Dec. 2. The Illini is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll and Baylor is ranked second.
The Illini will also be on the road against No. 9 Duke on Dec. 8 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the Braggin’ Rights game on Dec. 12 at Missouri after the Tigers won a coin flip to determine where this year’s game will be held.
The final non-conference game, as well as the full Big Ten slate, will be announced when finalized.
There will be no public sale of tickets for Illinois basketball, following the same protocols in place at Memorial Stadium for football.
Illinois’ season-ticket holders and premium seating clients will have their prior ticket payments automatically rolled over into a credit to be applied toward 2021-22 seson tickets. These same patrons may also choose to have their prior ticket payments used as a donation to the I Fund or have the ability to receive a full refund. All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their season ticket locations for the 2021-22 season in the spring of 2021.
Seeger 36, Rossville 23
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team kept its unbeaten start going on Thursday over Rossville.
Aubry Cole had 21 points, including eight points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half, to lead the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon and Anna Moore each had five points.
The Patriots are 3-0 and are scheduled to face West Lafayette on Nov. 22.
Riverton Parke 47, Seeger 45
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost to Riverton Parke in Wabash River Conference action on Thursday.
The Falcons are 0-2 and will next play on Dec. 4 against Seeger
