CHAMPAIGN — Three game times for the University of Illinois football team's 2023 schedule has been set.
The main news is that the Illini will host Penn State on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. on FOX with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew there. It will be the first time Fox's college football preview show will be in Champaign since the show started in 2019.
The Illini will start the season on Sept. 2 against Toledo at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium before going to Kansas on Sept. 9 and then the game with Penn State.
Another home game that has been set on Friday, Oct. 6 when the Illini will host Nebraska for a 7 p.m. start on FS1. Illinois' homecoming game with Wisconsin on Oct. 21 will be in either the 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. slot.
Season tickets for the Illini's seven home games are on sale now at FightingIllini.com.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Local teams compete in WRC meet
COVINGTON, Ind. — Fountain Central, Seeger and Covington competed in the Wabash River Conference meet on Tuesday at RiverCrest Golf Course.
Covington was third to champion Parke Heritage and second-place South Vermillion, while Fountain Central was fourth with golfers Jaylin Payne and Wes Jackson each getting an 86 to finish in a tie for fourth and Seeger was fifth.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Shannon returns to Illini
CHAMPAIGN — After flirting with the NBA during the draft process, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. announced on his twitter that he will return to the team next season.
Shannon led the Illini with 17.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 87 steals last season.
COLLEGE GOLF
Illinois' season ends in quarterfinals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Illini ended their season in a close 3-2 loss to Florida State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships on Tuesday.
Even with the loss, Illinois ended up in a fifth-place tie, the program's eighth top-five national finish under Danville native Mike Small since 2009.
"The season these guys had should be talked about," Small said of his team's overall body of work in the latest of a string of successful campaigns under his 23 years of direction. "It should be remembered because of the wins and getting here (to NCAA match play), and just playing how they did from August until now."
On Wednesday, Illini golfers Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Wednesday (May 31) when they were each recognized as PING First-Team All-Americans.
The duo becomes the eighth and ninth golfers in team history to get the honor and the seventh and eighth golfers under Small to make it.
