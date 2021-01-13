CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team was set for another Big Ten matchup today.
But the game with Michigan State was postponed on Wednesday because of COVID-19 related concerns within the Spartans’ program. Both institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.
The Illini will have over a week off before facing No. 22 Northwestern on Jan. 21.
Clinton, Burlington join league
When the Danville Dans return to action this summer, there will be two more teams set to play them.
The Prospect League added the Clinton Lumberkings and Burlington Bees to the league on Wednesday. Both teams were Minor League Baseball teams for years, but were not invited to play this year by the MiLB.
Clinton had talks from a similar summer league, the Northwoods League and the independent Frontier League before joining the Prospect League.
“The Prospect League welcomes the LumberKings as our newest member for the 2021 season and beyond. Fans of the LumberKings can look forward to Opening Day. I personally know they will present one of the highest quality operations in our league. The iconic ballpark there is one to cherish and we look forward to visiting Clinton. It is a proud and great day for the Prospect League,” said Dennis Bastien, Commissioner of the Prospect League, via press release.
“We are ecstatic to make this announcement for our fans and community who have really stepped up to the plate for us during these trying times,” Burlington Bees General Manager Kim Parker said. “Baseball and community events are what we do best and this new partnership will allow us to continue to do both. Our staff strives to make the ballpark a place where fun is had and memories are made. We are overjoyed to continue that family tradition here at Community Field.”
With the additions, the league is now up to 16 teams for a 2021 season that will also include the new Johnstown Mill Rats, the Alton River Dragons and the DuPage Pistol Shrimp, along with the Cape Catfish, that were supposed to start last season.
Seeger 74, Tri-County 26
WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team took care of matters with Tri-County very early on.
The Patriots jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead and would go on to win 74-26 on Tuesday.
Aubry Cole had 24 points for Seeger, while Riley Shrader had 20 points and Macy Kerr and Paige Laffoon each had six points.
The Patriots will go on the road on Friday to take on Southmont.
Parke Heritage 57, Fountain Central 18
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs had two pinfall wins and a forfeit but they lost to the Wolves.
Waylon Frazee and Steven Romero each won by pin for Fountain Central, while Mathew Alexander won by forfeit.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs hit the road and fell to Southmont 66-15.
Willie Frazee and Alexander each had pins for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee picked up a decision.
The Mustangs will now prepare to host the Wabash River Conference meet on Saturday.
North Vermillion loses twice
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team faced off against North Montgomery and host Seeger on the road on Tuesday.
The Falcons lost to North Montgomery 42-21 and to Seeger 60-22.
Against North Montgomery, Tony Tucker (160 pounds) won by pin, while Josh Latoz (170) won by decision and Wyatt Walters and Bruce Rossiter (152) each had forfeits.
Walters, Rossiter and Aiden Hinchee (182) won by pin against Seeger while Latoz won by decision.
The Falcons will travel to Fountain Central on Saturday for the Wabash River Conference Tournament.
