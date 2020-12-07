Richard E. Hutson, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman, IL. He was born on February 20, 1939 the son of Mildred (Cornell) and C. Ernest Hutson in Potomac, IL. He married Anna (Flory) on March 6, 1971 in Archbold, OH. She survives. Also su…