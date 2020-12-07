CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team did just enough on Sunday to beat Omaha 53-50.
Jada Peebles led the Illini with 15 points, including sealing the win with two free-throws with four seconds left. Kennedi Myles had her second straight double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds and Eva Rubin had a career high 11 points.
The Illini are 2-1 and will open Big Ten Conference play Thursday against Nebraska.
Notre Dame 65, IUPUI 58
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 14 points as the Irish got past the Jaguars on Sunday.
Maddy Westbeld had 22 points and six rebounds for Notre Dame, while Sam Brunelle had 11 points.
The Irish are 2-2 and will face Georgia Tech in ACC action on Sunday.
Akron 77, Dayton 74
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman alum Capria Brown had two points and three rebounds, but the Flyers lost to Akron on Sunday.
Erin Whalen had 26 points for Dayton, while Jenna Giacone had 16.
Jordyn Dawson had 26 points for Akron.
Evansville 70, Purdue-FW 60
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 16 points and seven rebounds, but the Mastodons lost to the Aces.
Riley Ott had 20 points for Purdue-Fort Wayne, while Hannah Hess added 12.
Abby Felt and A’Niah Griffin each had 20 points for Evansville.
Indiana state 84, murray state 80
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Racers fell to the Sycamores on Saturday.
Macey Turley had 17 points for Murray State, while Laci Hawthorne and Bria Sanders-Woods each had eight points.
Caitlin Anderson had 18 pints for Indiana State, while Jamyra McChristine added 15.
Covington 44, Rossville 28
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Briley Peyton had 13 points as the Trojans beat the Hornets on Saturday.
Lilly Hacquet had nine points and two assists for Covington, while Shianne Haymaker had seven points and six rebounds.
F. Central 44, N. Montgomery 25
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Larissa Bowers and Dakota Borman each scored 14 points as the Fountain Central Mustangs defeated the North Montgomery Chargers 44-25 in a prep girls basketball game on Saturday.
In addition to the 28 points from Bowers and Borman, the duo also combined for 14 rebounds with Borman getting eight and Bowers had six.
Also contributing to the first victory of the season for the Mustangs (1-2) was the 11 steals from Marley Massey and Jerzi Hershberger.
Up next for Fountain Central is a Wabash River Conference contest against Seeger on Tuesday.
Mustangs split duals
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Willie Frazee had a pair of pins on Saturday as the Fountain Central wrestling team went 1-1 in duals against South Newton and West Lafayette.
The Mustangs lost to Red Devils 59-21, but they came back to beat the Rebels 39-12.
Other Fountain Central wrestlers with a pair of wins on Saturday were Waylon Frazee, Michael Strawhorn and Steven Remero.
Walters gets three for Falcons
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — North Vermillion 106-pounder Wyatt Walters went 3-1 on Saturday at the Mooresville Duels.
Landon Baker at 152 and Josh Latoz at 170 were each 2-2 for the Falcons.
North Vermillion suffered losses to Terre Haute North (75-0), Greensburg (60-16), Mooresville (77-6) and Indianapolis Tech (30-24).
