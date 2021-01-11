ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Illinois Women’s basketball team could not pull off the upset on Sunday, losing to No. 15 Michigan 70-50.
Jeanae Terry had 17 points and six rebounds, while Kennedi Myles had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Illini were down 17-14 after the first quarter, but they only scored three points in the second quarter and were down 28-17 at halftime.
Illinois is 2-6 and 0-5 in the Big Ten and will face Michigan State on Thursday.
Murray State splits weekend
MURRAY, Ky. — After losing to SIUE 64-57 on Saturday, the Racers came back to beat Morehead State 69-62 on Monday.
Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had eight points with 14 rebounds and two steals in the win on Monday and had 13 points with eight rebounds in the loss to SIUE.
The Racers are 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Milwaukee 64, IPFW 33
MILWAUKEE — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 11 points, but the Mastodons could not get past Milwaukee in Horizon League action on Saturday.
Purdue-Fort Wayne are 0-10 and 0-8 in the Horizon and will face Green Bay on Friday.
Youngstown St. 72, Oakland 57
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had two points and a rebounds as the Grizzlies could not get a weekend sweep.
Oakland is 4-7 and 4-4 in the Horizon League.
Dayton 67, Geo. Washington 54
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman alum Capria Brown had two points as the Flyers defeated the Colonials in Atlantic-10 action.
Dayton improves to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the A-10.
Colorado State sweeps UNLV
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Rams beat the Runnin Rebels 74-71 on Thursday and 83-80 on Sunday.
Danville native Kendle Moore had 15 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds on Thursday, and had three points and five rebounds on Saturday for Colorado State.
The Rams are 8-2 and 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference.
Sheridan 51, Fountain Central 41
SHERIDAN, Ind. — Fountain Central wasn’t able to overcome a slow start at Sheridan on Saturday night.
The Blackhawks built a double-digit lead and held on for a 51-41 victory over the Mustangs.
Senior Andrew Shabi had a team-high 11 points for Fountain Central, which falls to 5-3 on the season.
Up next for the Mustangs is a Bi-County Holiday Tournament championship game rematch with the Seeger Patriots on Saturday.
Fountain Central 53, S. Newton 37
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Saturday with a 53-37 win over South Newton.
The Lady Mustangs, who improved to 9-5 overall, had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures.
Dakota Borman had a game-high 19 points for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger and Gracie Foxworthy each chipped in with 12. Larissa Bowers finished with 6 points but she contributed a team-high 11 rebounds, while Marley Massey had six assists.
Fountain Central will host Covington on Tuesday.
Seeger takes second at tourney
CLINTON, Ind. — Nate Hennessey’s victory in the 120-pound championship match helped lead the Seeger Patriots to a second-place finish at the South Vermillion wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Hennessey pinned Brogan Decker of South Vermillion in 2 minutes and 12 seconds to claim the only individual championship for the Patriots.
Juan Stultz (132), Jovan Robinson (195) and Cade Walker (285) all took second for Seeger in the 8-team tournament, which was won by Northview.
Covington, which took sixth in the team standings, had three individual champions with Gavin Williamson taking the 138-pound class, Alex Black won the title at 170 pounds and Nate Sly claiming the 285-pound title.
North Vermillion, which finished eighth, got an individual championship from Wyatt Walters at 106 pounds.
