EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Illinois women's basketball team could not get the win on Thursday as they lost 81-60 to Michigan State.
Jeanae Terry had her third straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds along with six assists for Illinois. Jada Peoples had 17 points, while Aaliyah Nye had nine points and Aaliyah McQueen added eight points.
The Illini are 2-11 and 0-10 in the Big Ten and will face Purdue on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Murray State 70, Morehead St. 54
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Racers beat the Eagles.
Murray State is 9-9 overall and 6-7 in the OVC and will face Eastern Kentucky today.
IUPUI 71, UIC 52
CHICAGO — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 18 points as the Jaguars easily beat the Flames on the road.
IUPUI is 10-4 and 8-3 in the Horizon League and will face UIC again today.
Youngstown St. 102, IPFW 60
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 10 points, but the Mastodons lost to the Penguins.
IPFW drops to 0-17 and 0-15 in the Horizon and will face Youngstown State again today.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 74, Wyoming 72
LARAMIE, Wy. — Danville native Kendle Moore had 11 points and four assists as the Rams got past the Cowboys.
Colorado State is 13-4 and 10-3 in the Mountain West Conference and will face Wyoming against today.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Covington 60, Fountain Central 57
COVINGTON, Ind. —The Covington boys basketball survived a challenge from Fountain Central in a 60-57 win on Thursday.
Alan Karrfalt had 10 points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists for the Trojans, while Logan Pinkerton had 18 points and seven rebounds and Drew Busick added 12 points.
Andrew Shabi and Mason Larkin each had 13 points for Fountain Central, while Carson Eberly had 11 and Will Harmon added 10 points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seeger out of sectional
VEEDERSBRUG, Ind. — Before Friday's scheduled sectional semifinal game against Sheridan, the Patriots had to pull out because of Covid concerns.
With the forfeit, Sheridan will take on Clinton Prairie in tonight's final. Clinton Prairie beat Lafayette Central Catholic 46-41.
Westville 47, BHRA 32
WESTVILLE — Emma Myers had 10 points as the Westville girls basketball team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47-32 in the first game for both teams on Thursday.
Chloe Brant had nine points for Westivlle, Lydia Gondzur had eight points, Mackynzee Woodard had seven and Hadley Cox, and Makenzie Kantout each added six points.
Sophia Rome had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp had nine points and Ella Myers added eight points.
The Blue Devils are 0-1 and will face Salt Fork on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 56, Chrisman 24
HOOPESTON — Ali Watson had 26 points with 14 rebounds as the Hilltoppers beat the Cardinals on Thursday.
Lexie Breymyer had 16 points for Hoopeston Area, while Adasyn Jones had seven points, six assists and five rebounds.
