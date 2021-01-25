LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team tried again to get a win in Big Ten conference action.
On Monday, they came pretty close, but lost to Nebraska 57-53.
Aaliyah Nye came off the bench to lead the Illini with 15 points, while Kennedi Myles and Eva Rubin each had nine points, J-Naya Ephraim had eight points and Jenae Terry added six points with three assists.
Sam Haiby had 22 for Nebraska, while Annika Stewart had 12 and Ruby Porter added 11.
The Illini are 2-8 and 0-7 in the Big Ten and will face Penn State on Thursday.
Kaskaskia 82, DACC 73
CENTRALIA — The Lady Jaguars hung tough, but could not get the win in their season opener on Saturday.
Asaya Bulgin had 21 points and 10 rebounds for DACC, while Allasha Alexander had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Tarneisha Young had 15 points, Alexus Mobley had 10 points and Shariya Davis had eight points.
Danville native Anaiya Robinson had two rebounds, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Hunter Edwards also had two rebounds.
Schlarman alum Janiah Newell had 19 points with three steals and two assists for Kaskaskia.
Oakland 73, IPFW 61
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had four points with three rebounds as the Grizzlies swept the Mastodons on Saturday in a weekend series.
Kahlaijah Dean had 21 points and 12 assists for Oakland, who is 8-7 and 8-4 in the Horizon League.
Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had eight points with five rebounds and four assists for IPFW, while Riley Ott had 16 points. The Mastodons are 0-14 and 0-12 in the Horizon.
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 12 points with four steals and nine rebounds, but the Irish had their three-game win streak snapped by the Tar Heels on Sunday.
Dara Mabrey had 23 points to lead Notre Dame, who is 8-6 and 6-4 in the ACC.
Murray State loses two
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — After a loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday, the Racers could not get past Austin Peay on Monday.
Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 10 points with seven rebounds for Murray State on Monday, while Macey Turley had 21 points.
In Saturday’s game, Young had four points with four rebounds.
Milwaukee 85, IUPUI 83
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 22 points with 13 rebounds, but the Jaguars lost in two overtimes to Milwaukee on Saturday.
Rachel McLimore had 30 points with eight rebounds for IUPUI, who is 8-3 and 6-2 in the Horizon.
Belmont 69, SIUE 57
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall had a rebound, but the Cougars lost to the Bruins in OVC action on Saturday.
Mikayla Kinnard had 17 points with five assists for SIUE, who is 5-9 overall and 2-7 in the OVC.
Lebanon 47, Covington 35
LEBANON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had 17 points as the Trojans ended the weekend with a loss to Lebanon.
Alan Karrfalt had eight points for Covington, while Neil Ellmore had five.
On Friday, Covington beat Southmont 54-50. Pinkerton had 26 points with eight rebounds, while Karrfalt had 11 points, Ellmore had nine points and Drew Busick added eight points.
N. Vermillion 55, Attica 20
ATTICA, Ind. — The Falcons jumped out to a big lea and did not look back as they beat the Red Ramblers.
McKenzie Crowder had 14 points for North Vermillion, who had a 22-4 first quarter lead, while Ava Martin and Cami Pearman each had 10 points, Lauren Ellis had seven and Callie Naylor had six.
Adyson Goodwin and Tatum Nunnally each had six for Attica, while Sadie Swit added five.
The Falcons were coming off a 58-46 loss to North Central on Saturday. Martin had 19 points, while Pearman had 12 and Crowder added nine.
Davis wins out at invite
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Oakwood native and Illinois runner Jon Davis won the 3,000 meter run on Saturday at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Iowa Recreation Building.
Davis won the event in a time of 8 minutes and 08.05 seconds.
“Jon is a veteran,” Illinois track and field director Mike Turk said about the redshirt-senior. “His path has been a bumpy ride but he has had a solid block of continuous training. He ran strong physically and displayed the kind of mental toughness that makes him great.”
Also, Salt Fork alum Jenny Kimbro won the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.