CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team went to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season on Monday with a 84-55 win over Oakland.
Makira Cook led the Illini with 18 points, while Jayla Oden and Adalia McKenzie each had 13, Jada Peebles had four 3-pointers for 12 points and Kendall Bostic had 10 rebounds.
The Illini will next play in the Daytona Beach Invite on Friday against Charlotte.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
A-P 59, Fisher 30
GIBSON CITY — Evan Schluter had 17 points as the Trojans were able to beat the Bunnies in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.
Cole Bailey and Seth Johnson each had 12 points for Armstrong-Potomac, who played Lexington on Tuesday and will play Prairie Central on Friday.
Oakwood 64, Villa Grove 30
OAKLAND — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to beat Villa Grove 64-30 to start the season at the Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Comets will play Tri-County on Tuesday.
Hoopeston Area 51, Iroquois West 58
GIBSON CITY — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team started the season on Monday with a 61-58 overtime win over Iroquois West at the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.
Anthony Zamora had 28 points with eight rebounds to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston VanDeVeer had 15 and Owen Root had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Cornjerkers played host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday and will play Tri-County on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 53, Casey-Westfield 25
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team went to 2-0 at the McDonald's Comet Classic with a 53-25 over Casey-Westfield on Monday.
Addie Wright had 18 points for the Comets, who had a 21-14 halftime lead, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had 15 points, Bella Bradford had seven and Kalie Tison added six.
The Comets will take on Tri-County today.
Geo-RF 44, Blue Ridge 23
GEORGETOWN — Kendall Roberts had 24 points as the Buffaloes crushed Blue Ridge 44-23 on Monday.
J'Lynn Waltz had six points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Bryleigh Collom had five points, Savana Cunningham had six and Addi Spesard had three points and 17 rebounds.
The Buffaloes will play in the Neoga Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Shannon wins Player of the Week
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior guard Terrance Shannon Jr. was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists last week.
Shannon scored a career-high 30 points against Monmouth with eight rebounds and four assists and then followed that up with 29 points and a school-record tying eight 3-pointers in a win over UCLA at the Main Event in Las Vegas.
Shannon had nine points with six assists in Sunday's Main Event Championship game loss to Virginia.
The Illini will next play Friday against Lindenwood.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown named Walker semifinalist
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' running back Chase Brown was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award on Monday.
Brown leads the nation ins yards with 1,582 and leads the nation in all-purpose yards (1,779), rushers of 10 plus yards (45), 100-yard games (10) and rushing attempts per game (28.1).
He is 116 yards away from breaking the Illinois single-season rushing record and 221 all-purpose yards from being the first Illini in history to gain 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season.
The Walker Award honors the nation's best running back
