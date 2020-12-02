CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team was looking to go 2-0 to start the season on Wednesday.
But Valparaiso had other ideas, especially in the fourth quarter.
The Illini were outscored 17-9 to the Crusaders as they lost 62-59 at the State Farm Center.
Jeanae Terry had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Illini, while Kennedi Myles had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jada Peebles had 10 points, J-Naya Ephraim had seven and Geovana Lopes added six.
Grace White led Valpo with 17 points, while Carie Weinman added 16.
The Illini are 1-1 and will host Omaha on Sunday.
Arkanasas St. 80, SIUE 73
JONESBORO, Ark. — Danville native Mikala Hall had seven points with two steaks and three rebounds as the Cougars lost to the Red Wolves.
Mikayla Kinnard led SIUE with 24 points and Ajulu Thatha had 11 points.
Peyton Martin led Arkansas State with 28 points and Jada Stintson added 24.
Young wins OVC honor
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young has already won an award in her freshman season at Murray State.
Young won the OVC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after scoring 14 points and 14 rebounds against No. 11 Kentucky last week.
Also on Tuesday, Young and the Racers had their first home game and would beat Evansville 81-64. Young had five points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Clinton Prairie 58, Fountain Central 28
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team had a good start and a great ending on Tuesday.
But it was the middle quarters that doomed them as they lost to Clinton Prairie.
Dakota Borman had 10 points for the Mustangs — who was only down 14-6 after the first quarter, but was outscored 26-8 in the second and third quarters — and Jerzi Hershberger added nine points.
The Mustangs will travel to North Montgomery on Saturday.
IDNR to host archery event
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area from Dec. 14 through Jan. 3
Participating hunters will be provided access to sections of Kickapoo SRA otherwise closed to archery deer hunting. Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience may apply, which will be verified by IDNR license records.
Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within the same week. IDNR will determine hunt locations, which will be filled equally with adult and youth hunters. Hunters will be limited to taking one deer.
All hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. Hunters must provide their own mentor and hunting equipment, except that ground blinds will be provided.
To apply, fill out the online application at this web link address: https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9KVI95zVPu6A6l7
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
