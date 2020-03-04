INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois women’s basketball team ended its season on Wednesday with a 71-55 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Women’s Tournament.
The Illini were tied with the Badgers 11-11 after the first quarter, but after that Wisconsin outscored them to move on in the tournament.
Kennedi Myles had 13 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks for Illinois, while Ali Andrews had 15 points, Jada Peebles had 10 points and Jeanae Terry had five points and eight rebounds.
The Illini end the season with an 11-19 record while the Badgers are 12-18 and will play Rutgers today in the tournament.
DACC remains unbeaten
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Lady Jaguars continued to roll through their spring break competition with a 10-2 win over Schoolcraft Community College and a 10-2 win over William Peace.
Against Schoolcraft, Payten Redman and Shayla Mills each had two hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Malia Gunn hit a solo home run and Hailee Gifford and Kelly Smith each had one RBI.
Redman, Kylie Neuman and Tonya Faulkner each had two RBIs against Williams Peace with Gunn, Gifford and Latimore each had one.
The Lady Jaguars are 9-0 and will play again today to finish up the week.
