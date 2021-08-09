CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team set up its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season on Monday.
The Illini will have two exhibition games on Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 before opening up the season officially on Nov. 9 against Jackson State and Nov. 12 against Arkansas State at State Farm Center.
Illinois will hit the road with a Gavitt Tipoff Games battle against Marquette on Nov. 15 and a trip to Kansas City on Nov. 22-23 at the Hall of Fame Classic. They will face Cincinnati on Nov. 22 and either Arkansas or Kansas State on Nov. 23.
On. Nov. 26, the Illini will face Texas Rio Grande Valley at home and then will host Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 29.
A major early-season test will take place on Dec. 11, when the Illini will take on Arizona, followed by a game on Dec. 18 against St. Francis (Pa.)
The annual Braggin’ Rights game with Missouri will return to St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on Dec. 22 and the Illini will wrap up the non-conference slate with Florida A&M on Dec. 29.
