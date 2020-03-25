CHAMPAIGN — People who have missed out on season tickets for the University of Illinois football team now have more time to pick up tickets.
The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the deadline for renewing season tickets prices for the 2020 season has been extended until April 24. Those who renew by April 3 can still take advantage of the payment play options, breaking up the cost into three installments.
The 2020 home schedule will included conference matchups with Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State. The Illini will start the season with three straight home contests against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green.
The popular I FUND Family Four Pack returns for its fourth year. providing four season tickets for all seven games for just $399 and includes an $100 I FUND membership in the Captain's Club, where members are eligible for a complimentary season parking pass as part of their benefits.
Other packages include Prime for $349, Prime for faculty and staff for $281, sideline for $269, sideline for faculty and staff for $217, Orange Zone for $180 and Blue Zone and Horseshoe for $144.
