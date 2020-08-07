CHAMPAIGN — Even with reduced seating this upcoming season, University of Illinois students will have a shot to attend football games.
Illini Pride is the official student booster group for the university and they will have a lottery system to distribute tickets to students.
Student tickets for football and men’s basketball will be sold on a single-game basis and students will be able to enter the lottery as a group (minimum group of 2, maximum group of 8) to receive reserved seats per State of Illinois guidelines.
Students wanting to enter the ticket lottery for the season opener vs. Ohio State will need to purchase their Illini Pride membership by Aug. 28. The lottery will open on Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and remain open until Aug. 31. Winners will be announced on Sept. 1.
For football, Illini Pride members will be able to enter their name in the lottery five days prior to the game and the lottery will stay open for two days. Credit card information will be submitted, but not charged until the student has been selected.
Winners of the lottery will be announced two days prior to the game and credit cards will be charged at that time. Tickets will be delivered via mobile device and all seats will be reserved.
There is no limit to the number of times a student may win and if a student doesn’t use their ticket, they will not be allowed to enter/win the lottery for the next game.
