The University of Illinois boys team will be represented well in next week's U.S. Amateur.
Fifth-year seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl and junior Piercen Hunt will be one of 312 golfers starting play on Monday at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
Hunt and Kuhl finished 1-2 respectively in and local qualifier at the Watertown Country Club in Watertown, Wis. on July 1 while Dumont de Chassart is one of 63 competitors exempt from qualifying because he finished in the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and was one of 15 amateurs to qualify for the U.S. Open.
There will be 18 holes of strike play on Monday and Tuesday before a cut down to 64 for Wednesday's opening round of match play. Thursday will be the round of 32, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship match on Sunday.
Live coverage is available throughout the week on Golf Channel and Peacock.
Joining the Illini will be Seeger alum and current Purdue senior Peyton Snoeberger, who took second in a qualifier in Kentucky and was second in the Indiana Open in July.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger begins season
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Patriot girls team started the season with a win in a triangular against Parke Heritage and Covington on Wednesday and was second in a meet with Westerm Boone, Fountain Central and Attica on Thursday.
Jayci Halsema had a 51 to lead Seeger, while Kenzi Fenters had a 53, Joey Salts had a 56 and Maddie Hays added a 58. Sydney Crane led Covington with a 52, while Kendall Shoemaker had a 65, Lydia Bennett had a 66, and Glennys McGurk added a 68.
In Thursday's meet. Lauren Lloyd had a 53 to lead the Patriots, while Salts had a 54, Macy Kerr shot a 56, and Halsema scored a 57. Autumn Payne had a 50 for Fountain Central, while Hannah Parks had a 61.
