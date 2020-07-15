BLOOMINGTON — In order to keep some consistency in getting ready for the fall season, the IHSA announced that it will defer to the ISPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office going on all of its Return To Play Guidelines moving forward.
“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes. As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”
The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had previously developed its own Return To Play Guidelines, which were then collaboratively amended, and then approved, by IDPH. The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines were then amended at IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks, and also eliminated scrimmages in sports that require physical contact. IHSA teams can currently conduct limited summer contact workouts within the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines as directed by IDPH and ISBE. Final approval on the revised Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines from IDPH are forthcoming.
“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”
Edwards named NCAA WOY nominee
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois graduate Taylor Edwards, who played softball and basketball for the Illini was named as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Edwards was among an record 605 nominees and is one of 128 multi-sport nominees.
Along with her accomplishments on the field, Edwards also logged hundreds of hours of community service and campus leadership involvement throughout her Illini career.
The NCAA Woman of the Year nomination is the latest in a series of honors for Edwards, who was also tabbed as the Illini’s Big Ten Medal of Honor Recipient and earned her second Fighting Illini Spirit Award earlier this spring.
