BLOOMINGTON — The fate of high school sports in Illinois could be determined on Friday.
On Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association sent out a press released announcing that the IHSA will meet on Friday with members of both the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.
“The Illinois High School Association will take part in a round-table discussion with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on Friday, July 24,’’ said Craig Anderson, IHSA Executive Director in the release. “We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for (Wednesday) July 22 until (Wednesday) July 29.”
This announcement by the IHSA goes along with their previous decision on July 14 where the organization announced that it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return to Play Guidelines moving forward.
“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said Anderson in the July 14 release. “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes. As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”
The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had previously developed its own Return To Play Guidelines, which were then collaboratively amended, and then approved, by IDPH. The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines were then amended at IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks, and also eliminated scrimmages in sports that require physical contact. IHSA teams can currently conduct limited summer contact workouts within the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines as directed by IDPH and ISBE.
“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”
The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA), which handles athletics for students between fifth grade and eighth grade, is also dealing with the IDPH and the governor’s office in regard to it’s fall activities.
“Our goal is to return to play but as an education-based organization, we must always take into account the health, safety, and well-being of students” said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director in a release on July 16. “Because of the ever-changing landscape, the IESA Board simply felt that until we receive answers, it would not be prudent at this time to make a decision to cancel fall activities knowing that a decision like that is devastating to the very students and schools IESA serves. An update on the status of fall activities will be sent to the membership no later than July 24.”
Illini players added to watch lists
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen, a senior from Tarpon Springs, Fla., has been added to Dick Butkus Award watch list and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list this week.
The Butkus Award is presented to the top collegiate linebacker by the Butkus Foundation and it’s named in honor of former Illinois superstar and Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus. Hansen was a semifinalist for the honor last season.
Former Illinois standouts Dana Howard (1994) and Kevin Hardy (1995) are previous winners of the award.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the top defensive player by the Football Writers Association of America. It’s named after the former standout of the Minnesota Golden Gopher and the Chicago Bears.
Earlier this summer, Hansen also also named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as well.
Additionally on Tuesday, the Football Writes Association of American named Illinois junior guard Kendrick Green, of Peoria, and senior tackle Alex Palczewski, of Prospect, to the Outland Trophy watch list. It is first time for both Green and Palczewski to be named to a watch list.
The Outland Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman and it’s named after John Outland, an All-American at Pennsylvania in the late 1800s. No Illinois player has ever won the Outland Trophy.
