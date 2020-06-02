DANVILLE — After 83 days of inactivity, it’s understandable that athletes and coaches are anxious for the IHSA to announce the Return to Play Guidelines.
Craig Anderson, Executive Director of the IHSA, said as much in a release on Tuesday as the virtual meeting between the organization and the schools was postponed for the fourth time in the past six days.
“I recognize that IHSA schools, students, and coaches are anxious for the IHSA Return To Play Guidelines to be released,’’ said Anderson. “In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee was diligent in their development of these guidelines, and we have worked in good faith with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to make sure our plan optimizes safety for high school students in Illinois.
“IDPH approval is vital in this process, and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports. Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these Return To Play Guidelines. We understand that the return of athletics is important to our high school students from a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, but we also recognize that we must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize safety and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting our students with their coaches.’’
In the IHSA release on Tuesday, there was no date or time given for a possible rescheduled meeting with the athletics directors.
While Illinois continues to work on the details for it’s return, the schools in Indiana are moving forward with their plans to begin offseason programs on July 1st.
Registration set for softball, kickball
DANVILLE — The City of Danville started registration for kickball and softball on Monday, with the deadline set for June 22nd or until the number of teams are filled.
For adult softball, the team entry fee is $300 and each team will play 14 games plus a post-season single elimination tournament. There are only eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. There will be co-ed doubleheaders from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and men’s doubleheaders are set for Mondays and Thursdays from 6-10 p.m.
For kickball, the team entry fee is $50 and each team will play 10 games. There will only be eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. Competitive kickball will be played from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday with family kickball action set for Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
Teams can turn in registrations to the Danville Public Works Office at 1155 E. Voorhees St. from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, contact Cindy Parson at 431-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.