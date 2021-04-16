DANVILLE — Danville seniors Erin Houpt and Tevin Smith each captured their respective Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors on Wednesday.
Houpt, who has signed with Mercer College, an NCAA Division I program in Macon, Georgia, averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals per contest this season while leading the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Smith, who is a verbal commitment to Cal State Fullerton, averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, as the Vikings went 7-5 in the abbreviated COVID-19 basketball season.
Joining Houpt on the Big 12 All-Conference team from Danville was senior McKaylee Allen and junior Nau’Tika Conaway, while junior Tharija Rose was an honorable mention selection.
Also making the Big 12 All-Conference team on the boys side for the Vikings were senior Nathaniel Hoskins and sophomore O’Shawn Jones-Winslow. Freshman Emersen Davis was an honorable mention selection.
Oakwood 7, Urbana 2
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team started the season with a strong 7-2 win over Urbana on Thursday.
Koby Fletcher had two hits and a RBI for Oakwood, who scored six runs to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth, while Brady Howard, Jacob Spear and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI. Ruch also got the win on the mound with six strikeouts in five innings.
Fountain Central 11, Southmont 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Carson Eberly had three hits and three RBIs as the Mustangs beat the Mounties.
AJ Hall had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Cole Garbison had two RBIs, Luke Foxworthy had two hits and a RBI and Lukas Miller had a RBI.
AJ Hall got the win for Fountain Central, who will face North Vermillion today in a doubleheader.
N. Montgomery 7, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans had a good performance by Conlan Moore on the mound, but they could not score for him as they lost to North Montgomery.
Moore had 11 strikeouts on the mound, but the Trojans had four hits, including a double by Dane Gerling.
Covington was coming off a 19-1 win over Attica on Thursday.
Moore had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Kaden Orr had three RBIs, Gerling and Brooks Nicely each had three hits and two RBIs, Kole McLellan had two hits and two RBIs and Trace Hammer, Wyatt Martin, and Conor Winn each had one RBI.
The Trojans will host Parke Heritage for a doubleheader today.
Faith Christian 12, Fountain Central 4
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but Faith Christian scored seven runs in the bottom of the second and went from there.
Kendal Rahm had two hits and a RBI for Fountain Central, while Jerzi-Hershberger-Simmons had two hits.
The Mustangs will travel to North Vermillion for a doubleheader today.
Covington 9, Attica 7
ATTICA, Ind. — Holly Linville hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to give the Covington softball team at 9-7 win over Attica on Thursday.
Paige Messmore had three hits with two doubles and three runs scored for the Trojans, while Briley Peyton had two hits with a triple and Zoe Badger picked up the win on the mound.
West Vigo 2, N. Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion’s Emily Fitzwater and West Vigo’s Carlea Funk had a pitchers’ duel on Thursday.
In the end, it was West Vigo that was able to get the 2-1 win.
Fitzwater had six strikeouts and gave up six hits, while Funk had eight strikeouts and gave up four hits.
Fitzwater also drove in the only run for the Falcons while Alexis Brink had a double.
BHRA 2, Geo-RF/Westville 1
GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team ended the season on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
The Buffaloes took an early lead on a goal by Jace Bina, but Elijah Tidwell scored on a assist by Keanu King to tie things up 1-1 in the first.
In the second half, King would score and give the Blue Devils the win.
Garrett Huls had four saves in goal for BHRA, while Chance Bays had 12 saves for GRFW.
The Blue Devils end the season with a 9-3-1 record.
Covington 4, Seeger 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner each had wins as Covington defeated Seeger 4-1.
Grace Wright and Naia Pettit each won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-1.
Kaylee Brown got the only win for Seeger.
Fountain Central 3, Benton Central 2
OXFORD, Ind. — For the second straight day on Thursday, the Fountain Central girls tennis team’s singles players drove the team to a win.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for the Mustangs.
NV girls win in meet
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams hosted Parke Heritage and Fountain Central on Thursday in a triangular meet.
The Falcons girls team was able to beat out Parke Heritage and Fountain Central and the Mustangs boys team had 61 points, which was second to Parke Heritage’s 63.
In the girls meet, Mickey Thomas won the 100 (18 seconds) and 300 (1:01.02) meter hurdles and the long jump (14 feet, 9 1/2 inches) for North Vermillion, while Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (28-6 1/2) and the Discus (79-6). Megan Davis won the 100 meter dash (15.26), while Savannah Pollard took the 200 (32.07) and Rachel Hazelwood won the 3,200 run (18:15.69)
The 1,600 relay team of Megan Cain, Pollard, Ema Pender and Autumn Vore won in 5:25.
Courtney Sims won the 1,600 run for Fountain Central (6:50) and was second in the 800 (3:06).
In the boys meet, Hayden Kler won the 1,600 (5:17) and the 3,200 (11:18) for the Mustangs, while Dan Adams won the 110 hurdles (17.40) and the 300 hurdles (45.21) and Austin Pickett won the long jump (17-10 1/4). The 1,600 relay team of Luke Adams, Issac Gayler, Ethan Mellady and Austin Pickett win in 3:51.67.
Atticus Blank won the shot put for North Vermillion (40-5), while Jermiah Ziebart took first in the discus (105-10).
PREP VOLLEYBALL Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team swept Schlarman Academy 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lang had eight kills and two aces for the Cornjerkers, while Ali Watson had six kills, two aces and 19 digs.
Hoopeston Area will play Iroquois West today.
Milford 2, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-16 to Milford on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had six kills and Halle Douglas had eight digs for the Tigers.
Chrisman 2, Salt Fork 1
CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Salt Fork 16-25, 25-20, 25-13 on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had 11 kills, nine digs and five blocks for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had 23 assists and Haley Chaney had six kills and nine digs.
The Cardinals are 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Arcola on Tuesday.
SEMO 7, Tennessee Tech 3
CAPE GIRAUDEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd went 6-2/3 innings to get the win as the Redhawks won at home.
Dodd had eight strikeouts and gave up only five hits and is now 4-1 for the season for Southeast Missouri, who is 17-14 and will face Tennessee Tech again today.
Davis named Athlete of the Week
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood native and Illinois track and field athlete Jon Davis was named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
Davis won the 1,500 meter at the Big ten Indiana Invite No. 2 with a person al best of 3 minutes, 41.01 seconds, which ranks first in the Big Ten and is fifth in Illinois program history.
It is the first career Big Ten Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for Davis.
