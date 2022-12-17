DANVILLE — Danville girls tennis coach Kathy Houpt was named Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association Class 1A Coach of the Year on Friday.
Houpt led the Vikings to a sectional title and a third-place finish in the state meet on October. It was the first time in history that the Vikings won a state trophy.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fountain Central 36, Attica 27
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team beat Attica 36-27 on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Hannah Prickett had 12 points to lead the Mustangs, while Katie Brown had nine points and Brailey Hoagland also had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs will play Seeger on Wednesday in the Bi-County Tournament.
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, BHRA 31
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils could not keep up with the Spartans on Thursday.
Draycee Nelson had eight points to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-ALvin, while Natalie Clapp and Beth McMahon each had six points and Ava Action and Ella Myers each had four points.
The Blue Devils will next play in the BSN Classic.
Cissna Park 72, Westville 24
CISSNA PARK — The Westville girls basketball team could not get going on the road against Cissna Park, losing 72-24.
Maddie Appl had eight points to lead the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur and Aubrie Jenkins each had four points and Ariel Clarkston and Lani Gondzur each had three points.
The Tigers will play Charleston today.
Iroquois West 41, Geo-RF 35
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team lost a close 41-35 game to Iroquois West on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts and Savana Cunningham each had eight points to lead the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had six and Sydney Spesard added five points.
The Buffaloes will next play today against North Vermillion.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 74, Urbana Uni. 40
URBANA — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday and was able to beat Urbana University High 74-40.
Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton each had 22 points for the Storm, while Jameson Remole had 12 and Evan Webb added eight.
PREP WRESTLING
Hoopeston Area 57, N. Vermillion 24
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Hoopeston Area wrestling team had five pins as the Cornjerkers beat North Vermillion 57-24 on Thursday.
Owen Garrett (106 pounds ), Charlie Flores (113) Ayden Larkin (152 pounds), Cohen Brown (160) and Angel Zamora (170) had the pins for the Cornjerkers, while Aiden Bell (126) won by decision and Rasiah Jones (132), Ceaser Espinoza (136), Jason Moore (195) and Nick Brown (285) won by forfeit.
Aden Rangel (120), Andrew Botner (145), Tony Tucker (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by pin for the Falcons, who are 7-10 and will wrestle Seeger today.
