ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Danville native Erin Houpt has already won awards in her first season of action for Mercer and now she is one step from competing in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Houpt, who was named Freshman of the Year in the Southern Conference, helped the Bears reach the Conference tournament final with a 85-46 win over Western Carolina on Thursday and a 65-35 win over Samford on Friday.
Houpt, who has worked to a starting spot, have hit 41.4 percent from the three-point line and her 2.2. threes per game was second in the league and 85th in Division I.
Against Western Carolina, Houpt had 14 points and three rebounds and had two rebounds and a assist on Friday against Samford.
The Bears are 22-6 overall and will go for their second straight conference title today against Furman today at 11 a.m.
Tenn. Tech 68, Murray St. 62
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 22 points with 10 rebounds, but the Racers lost in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament on Friday.
Murray State started OVC tournament play on Thursday with a 84-76 win over SIUE. Young had 25 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Danville native Mikala Hall played her final collegiate game for the Cougars, scoring six points with two assists and two steals.
Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had four points and four rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies took down No. 2 seeded Youngstown State in the Horizon League playoffs.
Oakland is 15-14 and will face No.1 seed IUPUI in the semifinals on Monday. IUPUI beat Robert Morris 72-41 on Thursday with Fountain Central grad Macee Williams scoring 25 points with 12 rebounds.
California Baptist 76, Chicago State 69
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had three points and two rebounds but the Cougars lost in overtime on Wednesday.
Chicago State is 4-22 and 3-14 in the WAC and will finish the regular season today at home against Seattle.
Dayton 60, Davidson 55
WILMINGTON, Del. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown played two minutes as the Flyers won in an Atlantic-10 quarterfinal.
Dayton will take on VCU today in a A-10 semifinal. VCU beat George Washington 55-47 on Friday, ending the collegiate career of another Schlarman grad in Sierra Bell, who played two minutes.
Bell and the Colonials had a good run in the tournament, beating St. Bonaventure 54-49 on Wednesday and upsetting La Salle 64-54 on Thursday. Bell played three minutes against St. Bonaventure and played five minutes against La Salle.
