MACON, Ga. — For the last two years, Danville native Erin Houpt has starred for the Mercer women’s basketball team.
But Houpt will be spending her next two years with another team.
Houpt announced on her Twitter account that she will be entering the transfer portal on Monday.
The top scorer in Danville High School basketball history, Houpt averaged 12.3 points with 47 assists and 20 steals for the Bears, who ended the season 10-14 overall.
Houpt joins Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown in the portal. Brown announced her entrance in the portal earlier this year after starting the season with Missouri State.
Illinois makes First Four
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2003, the Illinois women’s basketball team will be in the NCAA Tournament.
On Sunday, the Illini got the call to play in the First Four on Wednesday against Mississippi State (20-10).
The Illini are 22-9 and tied the all-time Big Ten one season turnaround with an 11-7 conference record under first-year coach Shauna Green.
The game will be at the University of Notre Dame’s Joyce Center and will start at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
