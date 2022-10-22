BUFFALO GROVE — After the second day of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, the Danville girls tennis team has one doubles team still playing.
The team of Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis has made it to the consolation bracket semifinals after a 6-2, 6-0 win over Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl of Dixon, a 6-3, 6-1 over Wheaton St. Francis' Elen Ryson and Maddie Hoden and a 6-4. 6-4 win over Chicago Latin's Alice Mihas and Malia Chen.
Houpt and Ellis will play in the semifinals this morning against Oak Park Fenwick's Trinity Hardin and Kate Trifilio.
Teammates Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller also played in the consolation bracket, beating Elmhurst Timothy Christian's Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3 before losing to Oak Park Fenwick's Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris 6-2, 6-1 in the fifth round.
In singles, Reese Rundle lost in the fourth round in the consolation bracket to Flora's Lanie Carder 6-2, 6-1.
Schlarman's Maya Jenny lost in the consolation bracket's fourth round to Troy Triad's Jocelynn Carmody 6-0, 6-2. She will get a finish in the top 24.
The Vikings as a team are tied for fourth with 17 points going into today's last day of competition.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Salt Fork volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-15, 25-18 on Thursday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Shelby McGee had 13 kills for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 10 kills and Alexa Jamison had 23 assists.
The Storm will play either Georgetown-Ridge Farm or Fisher in Wednesday's Fisher regional game, while the Hilltoppers will play LeRoy on Tuesday in the Fisher regional.
BHRA 2, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team were able to beat Westville 25-20, 25-21 on Thursday in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Blue Devils will host Paris in regional action on Tuesday, while the Tigers will take on Sullivan or Monticello in regional action Tuesday at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
A-P 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team won its final regular season game with a 25-15, 25-11 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Gracie Gordon had six kills and a block for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 14 assists, two kills, two aces and two blocks, Kaylee Blackford had five kills and a ace and Kyla Bullington had three kills and seven digs.
The Trojans end the regular season at 18-13-1 and 6-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Urbana University High on Tuesday in the Fisher Regional.
The Buffaloes will face the host Bunnies on Monday in the Fisher Regional.
Hoopeston Area 2, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team got past Chrisman 25-15, 18-25, 25-13 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lange had nine kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had eight kills and three aces.
The Cornjerkers are 20-10 and end the Vermilion Valley Conference season at 6-6 and will travel to Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday for the Bulldog Invitational.
