HOOPESTON — After losses to Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden during the week, the Hoopeston Area boys soccer team wanted to end the week on a high.
The Cornjerkers took on St. Anne on Friday and with the first goal of freshman Bricyn Jones' career, the team won 1-0.
Preston VandeVeer and Owen Root combined for the shut-out, but Root had all six saves.
Hoopeston Area is 4-2 and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
GRF/W 3, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — Luke Barney and Nathan Blue each had a goal and a assist as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team beat Schlarman Academy 3-0 on Thursday.
Wes Curry scored a goal for the Buffaloes on an assist by Simonas Ankstutis and Matthew Darling had the shutout in goal.
Oakwood/SF 3, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of its trip to Iroquois West with a 3-0 win on Thursday.
Grant Powell had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Ty Smooth had a goal and a assist and Macen Phillips had a assist.
Joshua Ruch had a save in goal for OSF, who is 4-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 6, North Putnam 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team made the most of 21 shots on goal on Thursday as the Trojans beat North Putnam 6-0 on Thursday.
Kenzie Gassaway had three goals and two assists for the Trojans, while Isabella Lynch had two goals, Haley Holycross had a goal and Emma Holycross, Lexi Slider and Summer Krepton each had an assist.
Karma Kingery had two saves in goal and Emma Holycross had one save for the Trojans, who will play White River Valley on Saturday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Hoopeston fourth in meet
WATSEKA — Wyatt Eisemann had a 41 as the Cornjerkers took fourth in a meet with Beecher, Iroquois West, Watseka and Cissna Park at Shewami Golf Course.
Brian Amrstrong had a 50 for Hoopeston Area, while Trenton Montez had a 61 and Ethan Harding added a 66.
Schlarman wins triangular
DANVILLE — The Schlarman boys golf team beat out Cissna Park and host Westville on Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Deuce Provost had medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 42, while Owen Jones had a 44, Adam Duncan had a 46 and Will Stout scored a 49.
Ty Williamson had a 53 to lead the Tigers, while Garyson McBride and Caleb Howe each had a 64, while Noah Atwood added a 66.
Oakwood wins triangular
FARMER CITY — The Oakwood boys golf team edged out Christ Lutheran and Blue Ridge on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club.
Case Kopacz won medalist honors for the Comets with a 40, while Mason Goodner had a 47, Nate Stewart had a 49 and Kyle McFarland added a 58.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger 207, Covington 232
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team were able to beat Covington 207-232 on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Macy Kerr had a 47 to lead the Patriots, while Lauren Lloyd had a 51, Joey Salts had a 54 and Jayci Halsema added a 55.
Sydni Crain won medalist honors for the Trojans, while Glennys McGurk had a 53, Kendall Shumaker had a 66 and Haley Nichols and Lydia Bennett each had a 69.
North Putnam 239, F. Central 257
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs lost to North Putnam on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Autumn Payne had a 57 to lead Fountain Central, while Allie Dotson and Rya Jackson each had a 66 and Hannah Parks had a 68.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 5, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team swept through Attica 5-0 on Thursday.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Aiden Miller each had wins in singles action for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell and Carson Schaeffer and Emmett Reynolds each won by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Schlarman 4
MAHOMET — The Hilltoppers lost a close match with the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Maya Jenny and Lilli Perez won in singles for Schlarman Academy and the teams of Jenny and Vivian Ludwig and Madi Watson and Perez won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Danville 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball hosted Danville on Wednesday with the Tigers winning 25-15, 25-13.
Ella Miller had seven kills and a dig for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 18 assist, three kills, two digs and a ace. Lilly Meeker had five kills and a block, Maddison Appl had three kills and a block, Molly Doggett had three kills, Lydia Gondzur had two kills, two aces and a dig and Aubrie Jenkins had three digs.
The Tigers are 7-1 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
The Vikings will face Champaign Centennial on Sept. 7.
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Iroquois West 25-6, 25-13 on Thursday.
Kendall Cooley had 12 digs for the Storm, while Macie Russell had eight kills and Alexa Jamison added 17 assists.
Hoopeston Area 2, Fisher 1
HOOPESTON — After winning the Blue Ridge Tournament last weekend, the Hoopeston Area volleyball team returned to action on Thursday and beat Fisher 25-19, 14-25, 25-16.
Kaitlynn Lange had 10 kills for the Cornjerkers, while Logan Watson had four blocks and 15 digs.
Hoopeston Area is 7-1 and will play St. Anne on Tuesday.
BHRA 2, Villa Grove 0
VILLA GROVE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team swept Villa Grove 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday.
The Blue Devils will face Heritage on Tuesday.
Covington 3, N. Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of North Vermillion on Thursday with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win.
Micah Stonecipher had eight kills, Lauren Vale had seven kills and three aces and Ashlyn Alexander had 20 digs.
The Trojans are 7-2 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Seeger 3, Parke Heritage 0
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team hit the road on Thursday and defeated Parke Heritage 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 10 kills, 13 digs and five aces for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had eight kills and eight digs, Addie Shrader had seven kills and 16 digs and Anna Moore had 27 assist.
The Patriots are 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the WRC.
S. Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team fell to South Vermillion 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
The Mustangs will play North Montgomery on Tuesday.
