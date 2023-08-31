FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team picked up a big early season win on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork.
Gavin Montez got things going for the Cornjerkers with a goal in the first half on an assist from Talan Gredy-Nelson.
To start the second half, the Comets tied the game on a goal by Jacob Pricer on an assist by Brody Taflinger, but the Cornjerkers came away with the lead for good halfway into the half on a goal by Keygan Field off of a rebound.
Owen Root had six saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who are 1-1 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face St. Anne on Friday.
Jakob Rupp had nine saves for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who are 2-2 and 1-2 in the VVC and will face Iroquois West today.
Geo-RF/Westville 9, BHRA 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team had a great start to its season with a 9-0 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
Luke Barney had four goals and a assist for the Buffaloes, while Wes Curry and Simon Ankstatis each had two goals, Nathan Blue had a goal and three assists, Zach Russell had an assist and Matthew Darling had the shutout in goal.
The Buffaloes will play Schlarman Academy today, while the Blue Devils will play Watseka today.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA hosts Geo-RF, Oakwood
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team hosted members of the Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm teams at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Cooper Carpenter won medalist honors with a 40 for the Blue Devils, who had the only team score at 181, while Ayden Golden had a 44, Tyson Smith had a 48 and Jordan Johnson added a 49.
Vick Phelps had a 67 for the Comets, while Alex Silha had a 76 and Tristan Wenzelman had a 78. Jase Latoz had a 41 for the Buffaloes, while Ross Berry had a 53 and Landon Heck added a 57.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team were able to beat Covington 4-1 on Tuesday.
Gabe McCollum and Ayden Batchelor won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett also won.
Urban Roarks won the lone match in singles for the Trojans, who are 1-5 and will host Attica today.
The Mustangs are 3-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.
Seeger 5, S. Vermillion 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys tennis team started Wabash River Conference game with a shutout against the Wildcats.
Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Zachary Reynolds each won singles matches for the Patriots, while the doubles teams of Dylan Walters and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes and Jack Odle each won.
The Patriots also shut out Southmont 5-0 on Tuesday.
Holland, Lemming and Reynolds each won singles matches for the Patriots, while Peyton Reynolds and Walters and Cooksey and Hughes each won.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Chatham Glenwood 7, Danville 2
DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team returned to action on Tuesday, but lost 7-2 to Chatham Glenwood at The Danville Tennis Center.
Anna Houpt won at No. 1 singles for the Vikings and teamed up with Reese Rundle to win at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings will go to Edwardsville on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Tigers kept their unbeaten streak going with a 25-14, 25-13 win over the Vikings.
Ella Miller had 14 kills and six digs for Westville, while Lainey Wichtowski had 30 assists and seven digs, Maddie Appl had nine kills and four blocks, Carlee Miller had nine kills and Maddy Doggett had six kills and two blocks.
The Tigers were coming off a 25-13, 25-13 win at home against North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 15 kills, two assists and a dig for Westville, while Wichtowski had 24 assists, eight digs and two aces, Carlee Miller had nine kills and four aces and Appl had five kills.
The Tigers are 9-0 and will play Decatur Eisenhower on Wednesday.
Geo-RF 2, Schlarman 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-9 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Milee Ellis had 11 kills, four digs and two blocks for the Buffaloes, while Rubyrae Fraser Soule had 21 assists, Addison Spesard had four kills and three aces and Skyler Meador had three aces.
Covington 3, N. Putnam 0
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road and beat North Putnam 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 in non-conference action on Tuesday.
Alex Sutherlin had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Trojans, while Maddix Minick had eight kills and three blocks, Peyton Brown had 25 assists, six digs and two aces and Brooke Rottman had 12 digs, six aces and two kills.
Covington is 8-2 and will return to Wabash River Conference play on Thursday against North Vermillion.
Attica 3, Seeger 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team fell in four sets to Attica, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Chase Lemming had 20 kills and 17 digs for Seeger, while Rylea Wetz had six kills, three blocks and 22 digs, Emilee Neubauer had 15 assist and Marissa Rickey added 11 assists.
The Patriots are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage on today.
