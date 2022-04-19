OAKWOOD — The Hoopeston Area baseball team made a good return to Vermilion Valley Conference action on Monday, beating Oakwood 3-1.
Derek Drayer got the win for the Cornjerkers on the mound and had two hits and a RBI at the plate. Ben Brown had two hits and a RBI and Keygan Field added a RBI.
Hoopeston Area was coming off a doubleheader against Unity on Saturday, where the Cornjerkers lost 11-0 in the first game and 10-0 in the second. Ryker Small had a hit in each of the two games, while Grant Morgan had a hit in the first game and Wyatt Eisenmann had a hit in the second.
The Comets were coming off a 22-0 win over Attica on Saturday. Dalton Hobick had three hits and five RBIs, Matthew Miller had three hits and four RBIs, Travis Tiernan had two hits and two RBIs, Young had two hits and a RBI, Brody Taflinger had two RBIs, Bryson Myers, Josh Ruch, Alec Harrison and Griffin Trees each had one RBI.
Fountain Central, N. Vermillion split
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central won 8-7 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader but North Vermillion won the second game 9-7.
In the first game, Brayden Prickett had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had two RBIs, Michael Geller had two hits and a RBI and Luke Foxworthy and Zach Guerin each had one RBI.
Aidan Hinchee, Noah Scott and Gavin Bean each had one RBI for North Vermillion.
In the second game, Adam Milewski had two hits and a RBI for the Falcons, while Brody Rice, Cameron Cheuvront, Scott, and Broc Balding each had one RBI.
Foxworthy and Ethan Smith each had three hits and a RBI, Kyle Slinker had two hits and a RBI and Prickett and Acton each had one RBI.
Seeger splits with Riverton Parke
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots lost the first game 4-2, but rallied for a 13-1 win over the Panthers in the second game.
Landon Walker had two hits and three RBIs for Seeger in the second game, while Noah Stephen and Caleb Edwards each had two hits and two RBIs, Jace Ware and Luke Plumier each had two hits and a RBI and Nick Turner and Christian Holland each had one RBI.
In the first game, Edwards and Ware each had one RBI and Drew Holland had two hits.
Covington splits with Parke Heritage
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Trojans lost a close 4-3 first game to the Wolves but rebounded for an 13-3 win in the second game on Saturday.
Dane Gerling had a RBI, while Shea Springer had two hits in the first game for Covington, while Harden Knapp had four hits and four RBIs, Conlan Moore had three RBIs, Jackson Kindell had two hits and a RBI and Springer and Gage Pearman each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Hoopeston Area 13, Oakwood 1
FITHIAN — The Cornjerkers had 10 hits as they beat the Comets in five innings.
Logan Watson had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Hoopeston Area, who was coming off a 12-0 loss to Lexington on Saturday, while Riley Miller had tow hits and four RBIs, Makhia Colunga had two RBIs, Maddy Barnes had three hits and a RBI and Alexa Bailey and Macy Warner each had one RBI.
Oakwood, who had four hits, were coming off a tough Saturday where they lost 14-1 to Tuscola and 16-8 to Clinton. Karsen Rupp had an RBI against Tuscola while Gracie Enos had two hits and two RBIs, Rupp had three hits and a RBI and Alania Rothwell had a RBI against Clinton.
Covington swept by Parke Heritage
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans lost 9-1 and 17-9 on Saturday against the Wolves in Wabash River Conference action,
Tyra Hammer had three hits for Covington in the first game, while Shiann Haymaker had four RBIs in the second game with Emily Holycross had three hits with a RBI and Emma Holycross had two hits.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington second in invite
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans ended up second to Southwestern Hanover in the Covington Invitational.
The team of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle won the No. 1 doubles title for Covington, while Peyton Brown was second in No. 1 singles, Cora Reynolds was second in No. 2 singles, Halle Grady won the consolation title at Np. 3 singles and the team and Addison Streuer and Kali Pettit won consolation at No. 2 doubles.
PREP TRACK
Danville third at Urbana Open
URBANA — The Vikings were able to take third in Saturday's Urbana Open.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (15.47 seconds), 300 hurdles (42.54) and the pole vault (3.66m) for Danville, while Semaj Taylor took second in the shot put (12.93m) and discus (33.39m), Antuan Lee was second in the 100 (11.38), Jordy Martinez was third in the 3,200 (11.27) and Davari Boyd was fifth in the 400 (55.55).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC swept by Lincoln Land
SPRINGFIELD — The Jaguars lost 7-3 in the first game and 5-3 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Loggers.
Angel Lobo had a home run with two RBIs in the first game for Danville Area Community College, while Aaron Barrera had a RBI.
In the second game, Carter Wambach had a solo home run, while Kyle Bartman and Nic Ancelet each had one RBI.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bryant added to Illini
CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green added another piece on Monday.
Genesis Bryant, a former North Carolina State point guard, will transfer to Illinois and will play her final three seasons in Champaign.
Bryant was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Jonesboro, Ga. and averaged 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting better than 44 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free-throw line in 34 games over two seasons.
