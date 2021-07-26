DANVILLE — The first Original Danville Basketball Tournament is in the books after Sunday's action at the David S. Palmer Arena.
In the men's title game, it was HNate's Guys from Peoria defeating Danville's The Law Office of Kevin Dixon.
HNate's Guys was named for late Peoria Manual basketball star Howard Nathan, who was a supporter of the DustBowl for years, and the championship trophy was dedicated in his honor and was presented to his mother.
Dazey's Hair Lab was third and Not of My Watch ended up fourth.
In the High School Division, Laura Lee Fellowship House was the winner.
PREP SPORTS
Lewis named assistant commissioner
INDIANAPOLIS — Former North Vermillion football coach Brian Lewis has been approved as IHSAA assistant commissioner.
Lewis has spent 15 years in secondary education including the the last three years at Jasper High School as athletics director. He spend five years as athletics director at Monrovia High School and served as head football coach and teacher at North Vermillion, Columbia City and Evansville Harrison. Lewis coached the Falcons in the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
When Lewis is officially appointed as assistant commissioner, he will administer the sports of boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field and unified track and field.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hansen named to Butkus list
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award.
Hansen, who was semifinalist for the award in 2019, also was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year.
The Butkus Award is given to the nation's best linebacker and will be given out at the end of the season.
AUTO RACING
Classic set for this weekend
FAIRBURY — The Prairie Dirt Classic is set for this weekend at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway and with $50,000 for the winner, a lot of drivers will be in line for it.
One of them will be Oakwood's Bobby Pierce, who is on a hot streak in the UMP Summer Nationals with 11 wins and has won his first two World Of Outlaws Events.
Another racer to watch out for is Kyle Larson, the NASCAR racer fought his way back last season with races and victories in many dirt tracks.
The defending champion is Brandon Sheppard, who is trying to be only the third driver to repeat as Classic champion. He would join Billy Moyer and Bobby Pierce's father — Bob Pierce — in doing that feat.
The weekend starts on Friday with qualifying and the main 100-lap feature set for Saturday.
