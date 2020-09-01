ROSSVILLE — The Schlarman boys golf team traveled to Hubbard Trail Country Club on Monday and was able to beat Milford and Hoopeston Area.
Gabe Huddleston had a 37 to take medalist honors for the Hilltoppers, who had a score of 189. Deuce Provost and Jack Girouard each had a 50 and Adam Duncan and Jason Craig each had a 52.
Milford was second at 191 with CJ VanHoveln scoring a 43.
Ben Brown had a 52 for Hoopeston Area, who ended the day with a 238.
Milford 246, Hoopeston Area 259
ROSSVILLE — Emmaleah Marshino had a 58 as the Bearcats beat the Cornjerkers at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Kylie Brown had a 59 for Hoopeston Area.
Seeger 217, Delphi 262
ATTICA, Ind. — Sadie Geisert had a 49 for medalist honors as the Patriots beat Delphi at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Emily Bowen, Jayci Halsema and Joey Salts each had a 56 for Seeger.
Fountain Central second at meet
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs had a personal best 216 as they took second to North Montgomery’s 203 in a meet that included Attica.
Nola Walls had a 51 for Fountain Central, while Aubrey Campbell had a 54, Cassadi Parks had a 55 and Emily Keeling added a 56.
Twin Lakes 42, Seeger 15
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Patriots started the season on the wrong foot on Friday on the road.
Khal Stephen scored on a 1-yard run and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass for Seeger, who was only down 21-15 at halftime.
The Patriots will take on Attica on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS Fountain Central 5, N. Montgomery 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Carson Eberly, Cody Linville and Brent Myers each had wins at singles as the Mustangs got the sweep.
The doubles teams of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager and Sawyer Keeling and Brayden Pickett each had wins for Fountain Central, who are 4-0 and will host Covington today.
Covington tied for second
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Trojans beat Western Boone, but lost to Lawrence Central and Southmont at the Western Boone Tournament on Saturday.
The doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter won all three matches for Covington, while Evan Norton had a singles win and Jackson Kindell and Emmett Reynolds teamed up for a doubles win.
Richland County 5, Danville 4
DANVILLE — Ava Towne, Josie Hotsinpiller and Kedzie Griffin won singles matches, but the Vikings fell at home on Saturday.
Towne and Hotsinpiller teamed up for a doubles win for Danville.
Mustangs winless in tourney
LEBANON, Ind. — The Mustangs could not win a set as they lost 2-0 to Lebanon, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Cascade on Saturday.
Shelby Marshall, Chloe Golia and Larissa Bowers each had four kills for Fountain Central, while Trinity Lindquist had two aces and 11 assists, Lillie Fishero had 12 assists and Marley Massey had 28 digs.
DACC starts season
NORMAL — The Jaguars men’s and women’s teams started the season on Friday in a relay style race at Maxwell Park.
The women would pair up and each would run three miles for a total of six and the men would pair up and run each five miles for a total of 10.
The team of Cameron Helka and Lenox Li combined for a time of 58 minutes, 35 seconds to get fourth place for the Danville Area Community College men, while Ricky Oakley and David Enjambre had a time of 59:59 to take seventh and Michael Moreman and Ethan Barnes teamed up for a time of 1:01 to take ninth.
For the women, Madison Bilstad and Grace Davis combined for a time of 44 minutes, 28 seconds to take eight.
The Jaguars will travel to Taylor University in Upland, Ind. on Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.